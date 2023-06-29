Big fire in carpentry in Taufkirchen: It was arson

As reported, more than 250 firefighters were on duty in the Grieskirchen district on Wednesday night after a fire broke out in a carpentry shop in Taufkirchen an der Trattnach. The major fire, which could only be extinguished hours later, caused property damage of around two million euros.

Arson in the lumber store

After intensive investigations, the cause of the fire has now been determined, the police said on Thursday morning. After evaluating the video material from all surveillance cameras and after questioning witnesses, it was clear that the fire was caused by arson in the area of ​​the wood store.

Photo gallery: Major fire in the district of Grieskirchen: 23 fire brigades on duty

Major fire in the district of Grieskirchen (Photo: FF Taufkirchen/Tr.) View picture 1/40 gallery

At around 10:20 p.m., witnesses observed a man driving his car to the company. Then he may have set fire to a pile of wood with a flammable liquid. As the fire spread rapidly, the man fled. Although the fire brigade was immediately alerted by the witnesses, the production hall could not be saved from destruction by the fire.

Police are asking for information

Investigators from the State Criminal Police Office are asking for information from the public. Information is received by e-mail to [email protected] or by telephone on 059133 40 3333 directly at the State Criminal Police Office or at any police station.

Localization: Taufkirchen an der Trattnach is in the district of Grieskirchen

This card is disabled

Please enable the Functional and Data processing in third countries category in your cookie settings to view this element. My cookie settings

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

