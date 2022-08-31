The breeze is coming, and the sun is not dry. On the morning of August 31, the No. 17 Primary School in Xi’an High-tech Zone ushered in the registration of the new grade. According to the needs of epidemic prevention and control, the school arranged for students in grades 1-3 to arrive at the school on a staggered basis.

Accompanied by their parents, the first-year freshmen walked into the beautiful campus with their small schoolbags on their backs. After entering the class, they found a place to sit down according to their name cards. Although it was the first time they met, the children were no strangers. Some children chatted with their companions enthusiastically, and even danced about having fun.

Erbao accompanied Dabao to report, and Dabao took Erbao to the campus… On the day of registration, there was a special scene on the campus. The children held hands and visited the corners and corners of the new campus together to experience elementary school life.

On the playground, parents chatted about their children and the school in twos and threes, and the children played happily. The school has prepared many sports equipment for the students in advance, such as football, basketball, agility ladders, small hurdles, flag rings, Frisbees, etc. for parents and students to experience. “Full of warmth and love, making students come to school is like coming to a wonderful new world, full of freshness and love.” Parents praised the warm 17th Primary School.

Cheng Jing correspondent Zang Yuanchunzi