Big hike in taxi fares

Afyonkarahisar Chamber of Drivers and Automakers Tradesmen increased the price tariffs of taxi companies. The new price tariff was approved by the Board of Directors of the Union of Chambers of Tradesmen and Craftsmen and it was decided to be implemented. 100 PERCENT INCREASED According to the new price tariff; Opening: From 15 TL to 30 TL Distance tariff per kilometer: from 10 TL to 20 TL. Hop-on hop-off short distance fare: increased from 35 TL to 70 TL. […]

