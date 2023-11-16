Big Lots Announces Exciting Black Friday Deals for 2022

Big Lots Announces Exciting Black Friday Offers

The countdown to Black Friday has begun, and Big Lots, Inc. is ready to roll out some incredible deals for its eager customers. The discount retail chain has unveiled its highly anticipated offers, which are set to include huge discounts on a wide range of products.

One of the most eye-catching deals is the 50% discount on major toy brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price, Vtech, and more. This fantastic offer will be available both in-store and online during Thanksgiving Day. But the discounts don’t stop there. Customers can also look forward to incredible deals on household supplies, with 50% off air fryers and other kitchen utensils, as well as significant discounts on recliners and clothing.

In terms of store hours, Big Lots stores will be open from 7 am to 9 pm on Thanksgiving Day, and from 6 am to 11 pm on Black Friday. However, it’s important to note that holiday hours may vary in certain states.

For those who prefer to shop online, Big Lots offers the option to pick up purchases at the nearest store or arrange for home delivery on the day of purchase.

The retailer has also released a list of its Black Friday deals, featuring a range of enticing discounts on items such as sofas, outdoor illuminated sculptures, candles, sheets, fireplaces, mattresses, and more.

With such attractive offers on the table, it’s no wonder that Big Lots’ Black Friday event is generating a great deal of excitement among bargain-hunting shoppers. So mark your calendars and get ready to snag some amazing deals at Big Lots!