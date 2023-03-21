Home News “Big penis, big breasts…”: the Police get their hands on individuals who post immodest messages in town – TOGOTOPNEWS
News

“Big penis, big breasts…”: the Police get their hands on individuals who post immodest messages in town – TOGOTOPNEWS

by admin
“Big penis, big breasts…”: the Police get their hands on individuals who post immodest messages in town – TOGOTOPNEWS

The Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) has got hold of a network of five (05) individuals who affix indecent messages on public roads.

These are individuals who, according to the Police, ” endanger the health of some of the citizens with products of dubious quality. Their posters are immodest “. You can read in the city, at the crossroads and some public places messages like ” Big penis, big boobs, big butt, strong sex, sex development, premature ejaculation ».

The searches enabled the DCPJ to discover and seize large quantities of questionable products in several shops and illegal pharmacies. On the packaging, we read inscriptions like: “AK 47; Bobaraba first quality; Maxman; Fantasy man; In wide XXXL super power”, among others”.

These arrested individuals, informs the Police, will answer for their actions before the Public Prosecutor.

The National Police draws the attention of the population to the serious health dangers posed by the consumption of these illicit products.

Atha Assan

See also  Dishes and a glass of wine at discounted prices: Friuli Doc rediscovers the taverns with menus dedicated to tradition

You may also like

Gecko: The commission will be dissolved at the...

Elim CAN 2023/Burkina Faso VsTogo: David Henen ‹‹…no...

Fight in San Alberto left one injured

Costa Rica: Unusually heavy rains in March

Call to prevent respiratory infections

Medals and trophies only made of gold? World-class...

The Ministry of Economic Affairs claims that the...

“Celebrate your triumphs”: Lorena Arenas

China Eastern Airlines Crash Investigates No Cause After...

Bergkamen scrap pick-up offers free scrap metal dismantling...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy