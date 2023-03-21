The Central Directorate of the Judicial Police (DCPJ) has got hold of a network of five (05) individuals who affix indecent messages on public roads.

These are individuals who, according to the Police, ” endanger the health of some of the citizens with products of dubious quality. Their posters are immodest “. You can read in the city, at the crossroads and some public places messages like ” Big penis, big boobs, big butt, strong sex, sex development, premature ejaculation ».

The searches enabled the DCPJ to discover and seize large quantities of questionable products in several shops and illegal pharmacies. On the packaging, we read inscriptions like: “AK 47; Bobaraba first quality; Maxman; Fantasy man; In wide XXXL super power”, among others”.

These arrested individuals, informs the Police, will answer for their actions before the Public Prosecutor.

The National Police draws the attention of the population to the serious health dangers posed by the consumption of these illicit products.

Atha Assan