News

Tens of thousands of people have again demonstrated in Israel against the planned judicial reform. In some cities there were record numbers of participants on the tenth Saturday night in a row, Israeli media reported. Around 200,000 demonstrators took to the streets in the coastal metropolis of Tel Aviv alone, and around 50,000 in Haifa. There were also rallies in Jerusalem, Beersheba, Eilat and several other cities. According to the organizers, a total of half a million people protested across the country.

