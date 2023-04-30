Home » Big raise for white meat
News

Big raise for white meat

by admin

The butchers said that the 11th of the white meat price hikes, which started four days before the start of Ramadan, will be valid as of Monday, and that they had difficulty in explaining the successive hikes to the citizens. The butchers in Aydın stated that the citizens whose purchasing power has decreased hold themselves responsible for the price hikes and said, “Citizens cannot buy red meat and fish. All he could get was chicken. He is constantly being raised,” he said. Information about prices […]

See also  Beijing presses the pause button The Forbidden City announces its closure | Bus and subway suspension | Beijing epidemic | Forbidden City closed

You may also like

Head-to-head race as Paraguayans elect new President |...

UNT youth ask Manuel Rosales to be a...

Former Foreign Ministry official sentenced for processing false...

“Record-breaking” on the first day of the “May...

Late snow is a small ray of hope...

Fatima Bhutto’s wedding, who made this picture with...

Stage Francisco El Hombre measured the ‘temperature’ of...

New proceedings before the BVerfG

Model Hailey Bieber shared the most difficult moments...

UNGRD calls for immediate evacuation in villages near...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy