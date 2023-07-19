Biggest risks for investors: Recession: False alarm or imminent setback?

“The Big Short” investor Steve Eisman said that this is probably a kind of “most-anticipated recession” that has not yet materialized. “It’s starting to feel a little manic. But it could go on for a while because as long as the economic data is okay I see no reason why people should sell their stocks,” Eisman added loudly CNBC.

The US economy is proving to be extremely resilient and is experiencing a prolonged AI rally, led by the big techs. The mood on the stock market is rising, especially after Wednesday’s unexpectedly weak inflation data. The S&P 500 posted its best first half since 2019, up 16 percent. Another indication of robust economic conditions is the good start to the earnings season: JPMorgan and Wells Fargo are doing well! We’re excited for the next few days as the reporting season picks up steam.

So. Fire-free? Better stay cool. Because maybe the recession will come back violently like a flywheel: “I would say there is a decent risk of a recession in January 2024,” says Barry Bannister from Stifel. Bannister was one of the few who predicted the rally in stocks earlier in the year. “I think inflation will stay with us for a while at a higher level than before,” says the Stifel strategist.

In today’s Market Commentary, Paul Mielczarski, Head Global Macro Strategy at Brandywine Global, writes: “In terms of the risk of a US recession over the next 12 months, the probability of a recession is somewhere between 30 and 50 percent.”

