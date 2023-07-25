BiH: Republika Srpska reintroduces the crime of defamation / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Areas / Home

Banja Luka (BiH) Seat of the Parliament of the Republic of Srpska © A. Fazlić

The National Assembly of Republika Srpska adopted the Law on Amendments to the Penal Code on Thursday 20 July, which provides for the criminalization of defamation. The appeals of international and local actors aimed at protecting freedom of speech and withdrawing the scandalous provision that classifies defamation as a criminal offense go unheeded

On 18 July, before the start of the session of the People’s Assembly of the Republika Srpska [in cui si doveva discutere anche degli emendamenti sulla reintroduzione dei reati di ingiuria e diffamazione]media representatives, activists and many citizens gathered in the central square of Banja Luka in protest against the announced criminalization of defamation. The demonstrators then marched through the streets of the city until they reached the parliament building, inviting the representatives of power to rethink and renounce their intention to reintroduce the crime of defamation.

An attack on freedom of expression in Republika Srpska and beyond

In recent months, many media professionals, activists, NGOs and opposition parties in Republika Srpska, as well as several international organizations and EU representatives in BiH, have in various ways opposed the proposal to reinstate the crime of defamation. However, the ruling leadership has fallen deaf to repeated calls to warn about the risks of criminalizing defamation.

MFRR

MFRR followed the debate on the reintroduction of the criminalization of defamation in Republika Srpska, warning of the threats these amendments pose to freedom of the press and of expression. Libel laws are often misused as a SLAPP to intimidate and silence journalists.

As several critical voices argue, the amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republika Srpska that reintroduce the crime of defamation are contrary to democratic principles and represent a further attack on the already fragile freedom of the press, and more generally on freedom of expression. The opposition forces and NGOs also underline that the new regulatory provisions are nothing more than a weapon in the hands of power to silence dissent and restrict public space and, as such, risk, if nothing else, discouraging journalistic and investigative work, but also the commitment of activists and the opposition.

Critics also warn that criminal defamation proceedings against an individual would mean that he or she would be placed on the suspect register and, if convicted, on the criminal record. A procedure which would then risk making it more difficult for the person accused or convicted of defamation to exercise a whole series of fundamental rights and freedoms, including freedom of movement, the right to education and to work.

During the protest demonstration on July 18, Siniša Vukelić, president of the Banja Luka Journalists’ Club, stated that in the last two decades Republika Srpska had been in the vanguard among the countries of the region in terms of decriminalizing libel. “When we abolished the crime of defamation over twenty years ago, we were the first to do so in the whole region, including the BiH Federation. We were proud of it. Now the leadership of Republika Srpska has turned its back on the UN, the Council of Europe, the OSCE and the European Commission, making it clear to human rights defenders and journalists’ and citizens’ associations that they don’t care what they are saying and only want to protect themselves from the truth. This is why the freedom of all of us is at stake here”.

Journalists have repeatedly rejected the accusations made by those in power that defamatory journalists would oppose the reintroduction of the crime of defamation. The journalistic community has let it be known that by launching the “Stop Criminalizing Defamation” campaign, journalists are fighting not to be able to write what they want, to defame and disgrace others and remain clean, but to prevent defamation from being a crime. The journalists also pointed out that defamation is already adequately sanctioned under the current Defamation Protection Law of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Even the deputies of the parliament of Republika Srpska belonging to the opposition harshly criticized the approval of the amendments to the Penal Code, inviting the representatives of power to withdraw the controversial provisions concerning the criminalization of defamation, also because the RS already has a law on defamation which has been invoked and applied by the same leadership in power for years now. Opposition MPs, who voted against the reintroduction of the crime of defamation, believe that the criminalization of defamation, seen as an attack on freedoms in RS, is motivated by political reasons regardless of expert opinion.

The draft law on amendments to the Penal Code of Republika Srpska reintroducing the crime of defamation, announced by Milorad Dodik already last year, has been officially proposed by the Ministry of Justice of RS. After the approval of the bill in March, a public consultation lasting sixty days was announced, at the end of which the RS parliament was again called to express itself on the proposed text of the law.

Explaining the proposed law on amendments to the Penal Code of Republika Srpska, Miloš Bukejlović, Minister of Justice of RS, stated that public opinion actively participated in open discussions after the adoption of the bill. Media and NGO representatives instead defined these discussions as merely formal, an integral part of a process that is nothing more than a joke and an offense to journalists. When questioned by the media, the RS Ombudsman’s Office stated that it had never been consulted on the amendments to the Penal Code concerning the crime of defamation.

A choice incompatible with the European path of BiH

Commitment to guaranteeing freedom of the press and expression and protecting journalists is one of fourteen basic requirements that Bosnia and Herzegovina must meet in order to start EU accession negotiations. The EU Delegation in BiH has repeatedly warned that the proposed law on the reintroduction of the crime of defamation in RS represents a step backwards in the path of European integration. The EU hoped that the law on the criminalization of libel would be taken off the agenda of the RS People’s Assembly as it was in total contrast with BiH’s European road.

According to some media reports, the RS Ministry of Justice, as proposer of the law, would have published on its official website a first bill and then a second one, different from the first, to confuse public opinion and prevent interested parties from sending objections and suggestions on the proposal to reintroduce the crime of defamation. The media also reported that the ministry had reduced the deadlines for submitting criticisms and suggestions from fifteen days (provided by the Guidelines on consultations in the drafting of regulations and other acts of a general nature of the RS) to just seven days.

Although representatives of power continue to insist that defamation is also a crime in many EU member countries, experts believe that this explanation cannot be used to justify the reinstatement of the crime of defamation in Republika Srpska, especially given the total distrust of the RS judiciary.

Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik has announced that he will also introduce a law to allow proclaiming enemies of RS. Then in March the RS government approved a bill, also announced by Dodik, on the transparency of the work of non-profit organizations. This law, as explained by the president of the RS, includes the obligation for foreign-funded NGOs to declare all financial transactions and “everything they do”. All the laws proposed by the RS government will undoubtedly be approved by the parliament as the leadership led by Dodik enjoys a large majority.

After the approval of a law by the People’s Assembly of the RS, opposition deputies can raise the question of the constitutional legitimacy of the law in question or of some provisions contained therein. However, we need to keep the current situation in mind context which sees the RS challenging the authority of the Constitutional Court of BiH. It remains to be seen whether this situation could affect any assessment of the constitutional legitimacy of the provisions reintroducing the crime of defamation.

In July 2001, the People’s Assembly of Republika Srpska adopted the Law on Protection from Defamation, thus moving the issue of defamation from the criminal to the civil law.

This publication was produced as part of the Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), co-funded by the European Commission. The responsibility for the contents of this publication lies with Osservatorio Balcani e Caucaso Transeuropa and does not in any way reflect the opinion of the European Union.

