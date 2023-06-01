Bijie, Guizhou: Reporter beaten by police while interviewing teacher drowning accident – BBC News 中文

7 hours ago

news/240/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 800w” alt=”贵州毕节” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/> image source,Getty Images image captiontext, Bijie, Guizhou

Recently, a reporter from China Jimu News was beaten by the police during an interview in Bijie, Guizhou.

After the incident, the three people involved were sentenced to administrative detention and dismissal.

The Bijie City Joint Investigation Team apologized to reporters and the media on June 1 and said, “The incident exposed outstanding issues such as a small number of public officials’ indifference to the rule of law, which seriously hurt friends in the media and caused adverse social impact.”

reporter beaten

The incident originated on April 13 this year, when six teachers from Budi Primary School in Machang Town, Zhijin County, Bijie, Guizhou, picked up pebbles on the river beach. It was suspected that the upstream hydropower station suddenly released water, causing the two teachers to be washed away and drowned.

According to the “Dahe Daily” report, on May 28, a family member of the teacher who died said in an interview that the source of the tragedy was the school, and the school arranged for the teacher to pick up pebbles to decorate and beautify the environment in order to welcome the inspection by the superiors.

The statement was denied by the principal of the school involved, and the main person in charge of Machang Township in Zhijin County also said that the school did not arrange for teachers to pick up pebbles, pointing to the conclusion of the police investigation that it was all the individual actions of several teachers. See also The declaration of the original mission and the commitment to continue the struggle-the oath of new party members to join the party held in various parts of Yunnan Province

The different rhetoric has attracted the attention of the outside world. At present, a joint investigation team has been established locally.

On May 30, a reporter from Jimu News went to the scene of the incident for an interview. A van blocked the road and was beaten by three people in the vehicle. Jimu News is a media brand under Hubei Daily Media Group.

The outpatient and emergency case provided by the reporter showed that the initial diagnosis of his injury was scalp hematoma (forehead), multiple contusions (left face, upper lip, left forearm), superficial abrasions on upper limbs (left hand ring finger), (right) Eye contusion.

image captiontext, The reporter showed the broken glasses. “The police beating the reporter” has aroused widespread concern and discussion.

official response

The incident was fermented on the Internet. Many people believed that the nature of the public security officers obstructing reporters from covering the news was vile and vile.

Former “Global Times” editor-in-chief Hu Xijin questioned on Weibo: “Why do the local police officers take organized actions to block reporters from interviewing and commit violence? This cannot but be associated and questioned. After two teachers drowned in the river, The school firmly denied that it was the result of the school sending teachers to the river to pick up pebbles to decorate the campus, saying that the teachers went to the river as a personal act. I don’t want to rule out the possibility that what the school said is true, but why are the locals so wary of reporters? What are they afraid of? Woolen cloth?” See also No Tav assault on the Turin-Lyon high-speed construction site: 14 officers injured

But there are also voices who believe that the reporter may have misbehaved first.

Weibo user “Yuanyue Pelican” said: “Could it be that the reporter first provoked the local order maintainers to gain attention and make news? Hu Xijin still likes to play tricks to turn black and white!” ​”

The joint investigation team of Bijie City issued a notice on Thursday saying that the assailants would be punished.

According to the report, on May 30, Jimu News reporter Li Moumou found a vehicle following him in Shaba Village, Maochang Town, Zhijin County, and then took pictures of the following vehicle with his mobile phone. understand situation. In the car, Xiong, the deputy director of the Machang Police Station of the Zhijin County Public Security Bureau, Li, a police assistant from the Machang Police Station, and Tao, a police assistant from the Machang Police Station, got out of the car immediately. Li Moumou’s face and other soft tissues were contused, causing Li Moumou’s mobile phone, glasses and other items to be damaged.

According to the report, the public relations agency decided to impose 20-day administrative detention on Xiong and Tao, and 15-day administrative detention on Li.