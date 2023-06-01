Home » Bijie, Guizhou: Reporter beaten by police while interviewing teacher drowning accident – BBC News 中文
News

Bijie, Guizhou: Reporter beaten by police while interviewing teacher drowning accident – BBC News 中文

by admin
Bijie, Guizhou: Reporter beaten by police while interviewing teacher drowning accident – BBC News 中文

news/240/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg 800w” alt=”贵州毕节” attribution=”Getty Images” layout=”responsive” src=”https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/640/cpsprodpb/17DBD/production/_129952779_gettyimages-1250806489.jpg” height=”549″ width=”976″ data-hero=”true”/>

image source,Getty Images

image captiontext,

Bijie, Guizhou

Recently, a reporter from China Jimu News was beaten by the police during an interview in Bijie, Guizhou.

After the incident, the three people involved were sentenced to administrative detention and dismissal.

The Bijie City Joint Investigation Team apologized to reporters and the media on June 1 and said, “The incident exposed outstanding issues such as a small number of public officials’ indifference to the rule of law, which seriously hurt friends in the media and caused adverse social impact.”

reporter beaten

The incident originated on April 13 this year, when six teachers from Budi Primary School in Machang Town, Zhijin County, Bijie, Guizhou, picked up pebbles on the river beach. It was suspected that the upstream hydropower station suddenly released water, causing the two teachers to be washed away and drowned.

You may also like

Continuing education also pays off in Saarland

Lung cancer markers in the blood will help...

Party called by ‘La Liendra’ ended in riots

Professional and intercultural competence demonstrated: Silver for two...

Shameful incident of stripping wife naked in village,...

Regiotram de Occidente is stopped: environmental license is...

Attention BASF shareholders: This AMAZING message could now...

Boys ‘talk’ more than girls in childhood: research

On paper there has been a sentence on...

South America: Presidents want to revive regional alliance...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy