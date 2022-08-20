Home News Bike safety for Chivasso, 400 mountaineers ask for it
Bike safety for Chivasso, 400 mountaineers ask for it

Bike safety for Chivasso, 400 mountaineers ask for it
One of the rides to promote the Montanaro-Chivasso cycle path

Silvia Alberto

19 August 2022

MONTANARO. The provincial 82 that connects Montanaro to Chivasso is certainly one of the most dangerous roads for cyclists who want to move between the two municipalities: very narrow and with long stretches of straight that “entice” motorists to step too hard on the accelerator. From this consideration in recent months Giulio Fadda has taken inspiration for a collection of signatures in support of a cycle path that can make transit by bicycle safe. About 400 Montanaresi have already responded to the appeal and the proposer is working to involve and interest the Municipality of Chivasso as well. «A vehicle like the bicycle should not be abandoned – explains Fadda -, it is useful both for sport and as a means of transport. Why do we all have to use the car all the time? A cycle path would allow you to come and go from Chivasso without using cars and also avoiding trains that do not always have convenient timetables. Furthermore, we would also like to raise awareness among the children and young people of all the sports associations of Montanaro: in addition to that of volleyball which has already taken action in this sense, we have also contacted the Olympian Sport sports association ». Fadda has already studied what could be a feasible itinerary, which takes into account the passage of the motorway and expressway. The Municipality of Montanaro in March 2021 had already joined the cycle tourism program agreement in Canavese, Serra morenica and neighboring territories proposed by the Municipality of Vidracco, the lead municipality. “The Canavese territory – commented the commissioner Michela Lorenza Gallenca -, opportunely connected to the neighboring territories, has an important tourist vocation and an adequate territorial extension such that, if appropriately declined, paying attention to cycling activities in particular, it could have the conditions for placing oneself on the international stage ».

