Bike station at Europaplatz in Tübingen goes into operation

The bike station offers parking spaces for 1080 bicycles, lockers, a workshop for small repairs including a washing facility and the possibility of renting e-bikes and special bicycles. 940 bicycle parking spaces are now available for self-parking around the clock in the underground car park at the main train station. 256 of them are located in a closed area that can only be accessed by chip. Until the end of this year, a parking space in the secure area will cost 5 euros per month. The contract is concluded directly with the bike station. From January 1, 2024, booking will be made via a digital booking system. A secure parking space then costs 50 euros per year (30 euros per six months).

If you don’t want to look for a place yourself, you can use the cloakroom parking facility. With this bike parking service, customers give their bikes to the service counter of the bike station, and the employees park the bike in the basement. This valet service can be booked on a daily, weekly, monthly or year-round basis.

The Bruderhaus-Diakonie operates the bike station from Monday to Friday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the rental of bicycle parking spaces and lockers, the bike station offers small repairs according to the Mister Minit principle. Customers can hand in their bikes on the way to work or to the bus and pick them up a few hours later after they have been repaired, checked or washed. The workshop has its own state-of-the-art bike wash and sells smaller spares, bells and helmets. In addition, it offers detailed information about cycling in and around Tübingen. www.radstation-tübingen.de