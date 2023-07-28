Biker eye! After 4:00 pm motorcycles cannot circulate

The measure is aimed at security at Fiesta del Mar

Samario, remember that from hoyFriday, July 28, and until Monday 31 of juliothe circulation of motorcycles is prohibited in Santa Marta from 4:00 PM to 4:00 AM.



This has been decreed by District Mayor’s Officein order to reduce the accident and insecurity rates during the days of sea ​​partyin the capital of Magdalena.

“Decree 184 by means of which provisions were adopted that will apply from this Friday, July 28 until next Monday, July 31. One of them is the restriction of motorcycles from 4 in the afternoon until 4 in the morning of the following day.”

