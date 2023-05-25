Bikers are the road actor that exceeds the speed the most, according to a study

IN THE FRAME of the Month of Road Prevention, the Ministry of Mobility and the Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), presented the most recent measurements of road risk factors from Johns Hopkins University (October 2022), which indicate that 39 % of drivers in the city do not respect the established speed limit.

This percentage doubles the value measured in the last record before the Covid-19 pandemic (January 2019), when the proportion of drivers who exceeded the established limit was 20%. The study also indicates that, among all road users, motorcyclists are the drivers who most exceed the established limit of 30 km/h and 50 km/h, with a participation of 57%.

The increase in the number of motorcyclists who exceed the established speed coincides with the increase in the number of motorcycle users who die on the roads of Bogotá, which accounts for the impact of excessive speed on road accidents.

According to the latest records, between January 1 and May 16, 2023, 94 motorcycle users have died on the roads of the capital, 86 were drivers and 8 companions.

“These results that Bloomberg gives us indicate that we must continue to work hard to continue strengthening different measures and actions, for this reason, this year we have reinforced road control operations by 285% more than in 2022, and more than 6000 subpoenas on the road for speeding”, said Deyanira Ávila, Secretary of Mobility.

Despite the fact that there is a general increase in the number of drivers who exceed the established speed, in the main roads with a limit of 50 km/h there was a reduction of one percentage point compared to January 2019, and of 2 percentage points since January 2019. previous registration (April 2022).

“We are confident that the notable efforts in the area of ​​traffic control can cause these indicators to decline again, as has happened in the past. Controls have been shown to be an effective strategy to discourage this risky behavior and reduce deaths on the roads,” said Andrés Vecino, a Johns Hopkins University researcher.

Correct use of the helmet at maximum levels

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), wearing a helmet properly fastened can reduce the risk of death by 42% and the probability of serious head injury by 69% in the event of a road accident. With 98% of motorcyclists using this protection element correctly in October 2022, Bogotá registered the highest level of compliance since records have been recorded. These results show an increase of 5 percentage points since October 2015, and 19 percentage points since the lowest record was obtained (August 2017).

The correct use of seat belts by users of 4-wheel vehicles has remained stable in recent years. In relation to the latest measurements of this risk factor, 8 out of 10 drivers and co-drivers of these vehicles used this protection element appropriately. However, among rear seat passengers, the proportion of users who wear a seat belt is at low levels, at 12%.

Since 2015, Johns Hopkins University, in conjunction with Universidad de los Andes, has been conducting observational studies on the main risk factors on the road. These measurements are part of the activities carried out within the framework of the Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), an international cooperation program that supports Bogotá in the adoption and implementation of effective strategies to save lives in traffic.