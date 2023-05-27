Bikers on the bike paths! What’s happening?

By: José Eliseo Baicué Peña The concept of civic culture arose in the sixties after a study carried out by English, French and North American sociologists that had the purpose of deepening theories on cultural reproduction. In Colombia, this expression is widely associated with Antanas Mockus, who was mayor of Bogotá for two […]

