Bilateral conference for reconstruction in Ukraine

Urso: “Together for the process of rebirth. Peace is built by defending freedom”

The Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo bear participated this morning, together with Premier Giorgia Melons to the Deputy Premier and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani, to the Deputy Premier and Minister of Infrastructures Matteo Salvini and to the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti at the bilateral conference on reconstruction in Ukraine at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Eur. In connection the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Present were Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Vice President and Economy Minister Yulija Suyrydenco, Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. About a thousand associations and companies also participated, including the largest private and public Italian companies in strategic development sectors.

The Conference, announced by Minister Urso during his visit to Kiev last January and strongly desired by the Italian Government, wanted to create an opportunity for discussion, meeting and exchange between the main players and leaders to be able to immediately collaborate in a rapid, practical and concrete to the rebirth and reconstruction of Ukraine, so severely and unjustly hit by Russia’s attempted invasion.

The bilateral it was carried out through 5 technical discussion tables on Infrastructure and transport, Energy and environmental protection, Agro-industry, Health and Digital and Services. Instead, there were two main Focuses that concerned Space and avionics and the metallurgical industry.

During the meetings, the minister signed a memorandum of understanding with the Kiev government, represented by the deputy prime minister and economy minister Julija Svyrydenko, aimed at developing the “Made in Ukraine” brand, to support Ukrainian products and businesses. The Memorandum also provides for bilateral collaboration between SMEs in the light of Italy’s traditional experience in primary sectors and Italy’s support in the commercial promotion of Ukrainian products, both on digital platforms and at Italian trade fairs, in special pavilions dedicated to Ukrainian companies . “The Made in Ukraine brand – commented Urso – it represents a brand of global solidarity that can play an important role in the reconstruction of the country. For this reason we have prepared a working group to develop it within EU rules”.

“Today’s Conference – continued the Minister – it was due to the Ukrainian people to whom we must give hope for peace, a peace that must be built every day by helping the country defend its freedom. Italy has always been one of Ukraine’s main trading partners in various strategic sectors and will always be at its side also in reconstruction and in the process of joining the European Union”.

This event is part of the common international commitment to support Ukraine: a similar meeting was held in Germany in October and then in France and another will be held in June in London with a donor conference.

For more information

Photo gallery