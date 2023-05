Oliver Glasner saw the red card at the weekend and then gave an angry speech at a press conference. (dpa / APA / Herbert P. Oczeret)

The decision was made after a short-term crisis summit with sports director Markus Krösche, reported the “Bild” newspaper. Glasner’s contract actually runs until the summer of 2024.

At the weekend, the Austrian lost his temper in Eintracht Frankfurt’s defeat against Hoffenheim and saw the red card. In the press conference that followed, Glasner delivered an angry speech, for which he was criticized by the board.

