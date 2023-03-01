Home News Bill to ban TikTok advances in US Congress
News

Bill to ban TikTok advances in US Congress

by admin
Bill to ban TikTok advances in US Congress

A bill that could lead to a total ban on the hugely popular app TikTok in the United States passed a key stage in Congress on Wednesday.

The text, introduced by a Republican lawmaker, would give President Joe Biden the authority to completely ban TikTok, a subsidiary of the Chinese group ByteDance.

The powerful Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives approved it on Wednesday morning thanks solely to the votes of the Republicans.

Many US lawmakers view the short-form video platform as a threat to national security.

They fear, along with a growing number of Western governments, that Beijing could access user data around the world through this app, something TikTok has denied for years.

“Make no mistake, TikTok is a real security threat,” warned Republican Michael McCaul, the bill’s author.

“Anyone who has downloaded TikTok on their device has offered the Chinese Communist Party a back door to all of their personal information,” it said in a statement.

Banning the app would amount to “gagging the free speech” of millions of Americans, protested TikTok, which claims to have more than 100 million users in the United States.

To be adopted, the text must now be voted on during a plenary session of the House of Representatives and then by the Senate.

Democratic President Joe Biden has the option to veto it.

See also  The roads destroyed by the storm Alex in Val Gesso arranged with debris from the dam

You may also like

Merano feminicide: two witnesses had seen Sigrid –...

Does TikTok affect mental health? They seek to...

Workers on a chimney, first turbulent night due...

Natural phenomenon surprised the pereiranos

Approximately 2,000 passengers have been affected in Santa...

Cars: Hertz and Tom Brady ‘racing’ the Fia...

In Colombia, Huila, they also protest against non-compliance

Bad weather: bora up to 120km per hour...

The wrong national anthem was played again in...

Mattarella tomorrow in Crotone. To pay tribute to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy