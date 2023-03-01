A bill that could lead to a total ban on the hugely popular app TikTok in the United States passed a key stage in Congress on Wednesday.

The text, introduced by a Republican lawmaker, would give President Joe Biden the authority to completely ban TikTok, a subsidiary of the Chinese group ByteDance.

The powerful Foreign Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives approved it on Wednesday morning thanks solely to the votes of the Republicans.

Many US lawmakers view the short-form video platform as a threat to national security.

They fear, along with a growing number of Western governments, that Beijing could access user data around the world through this app, something TikTok has denied for years.

“Make no mistake, TikTok is a real security threat,” warned Republican Michael McCaul, the bill’s author.

“Anyone who has downloaded TikTok on their device has offered the Chinese Communist Party a back door to all of their personal information,” it said in a statement.

Banning the app would amount to “gagging the free speech” of millions of Americans, protested TikTok, which claims to have more than 100 million users in the United States.

To be adopted, the text must now be voted on during a plenary session of the House of Representatives and then by the Senate.

Democratic President Joe Biden has the option to veto it.