Home » Billie Eilish: Singer stuns with Barbie style
News

Billie Eilish: Singer stuns with Barbie style

by admin
Billie Eilish: Singer stuns with Barbie style

Billie Eilish singer stuns with Barbie style

Billie Eilish at the world premiere of “Barbie” (left) and on the single cover of her new song.

© imago/UPI Photo / Universal Music

In the video for her new “Barbie” song, Billie Eilish shows a completely new side.

In addition to pop stars such as Dua Lipa (27), Nicki Minaj (40) and Ava Max (29), US singer Billie Eilish (21), known for her rather dark and wistful songs, is also on the soundtrack of the new “Barbie” films represented. While her colleagues primarily focus on pop party mood and summery lightness in their musical contributions, Eilish remains in her now released track “What Was I Made For?” faithful and aims to elicit tears from the audience in all the right places. As is the case with all her songs, she composed the piece together with her brother Finneas O’Connell (25).

Video for the song: Eilish in an unusual Barbie outfit

The seven-time Grammy award winner released along with the song also a video, which she directed herself. In the clip, the singer, usually known for her extra-large looks, appears in a yellow Barbie outfit and pulls out various doll costumes from an old memory box. Her attempts to sort the clothes and hang them on a small clothes rack fail when a rising wind blows them off the table. Desperate and sad, she finally puts the clothes back and leaves the room.

“This video makes me cry…”

On Instagram she commented on the song’s release with the following words: “What Was I Made For?” our barbie song (& video) is out now. :’) Greta showed in January [gemeint ist “Barbie”-Regisseurin Greta Gerwig, 39] me and Finneas a handful of unfinished scenes from the film; we had absolutely no idea what to expect… we were so veeery moved… that the next day we started writing and couldn’t stop talking about it and ended up almost the whole song in this one have written night. To be honest, this all seemed to come at a time when I really needed it. I’m so thankful for that. This video makes me cry…it means so much to me and I hope it means so much to you.”

See also  Belluno, acrobatic thieves in Safforze: they go up from the gutter and take away 15 euros

The “Barbie” film, starring Ryan Gosling (42) and Margot Robbie (33), celebrated its world premiere last Sunday (July 9) in Los Angeles. The official cinema release for the long-awaited blockbuster is July 20, 2023, and the “Barbie The Album” soundtrack should be available everywhere in streaming from July 21.

SpotOnNews

#Subjects

You may also like

Woman was collateral victim of shooting in La...

Kaleidoscope

Owner’s False Promise: The Controversy Surrounding A 10...

Research project “Alfried Krupp and National Socialism” –...

Merchant was suffocated by criminals in a robbery

Drunk e-scooter driver found in Feld

Participatory democracy does not mean exclusion but integration...

Rural communities of Arauquita received 15 kilometers of...

Beijing Zoo’s Cool Measures: Mats, Sprinklers, and ‘Cool...

Strollers will find Howler on the Elbe beach...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy