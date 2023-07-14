Billie Eilish singer stuns with Barbie style



Billie Eilish at the world premiere of “Barbie” (left) and on the single cover of her new song.

In the video for her new “Barbie” song, Billie Eilish shows a completely new side.

In addition to pop stars such as Dua Lipa (27), Nicki Minaj (40) and Ava Max (29), US singer Billie Eilish (21), known for her rather dark and wistful songs, is also on the soundtrack of the new “Barbie” films represented. While her colleagues primarily focus on pop party mood and summery lightness in their musical contributions, Eilish remains in her now released track “What Was I Made For?” faithful and aims to elicit tears from the audience in all the right places. As is the case with all her songs, she composed the piece together with her brother Finneas O’Connell (25).

Video for the song: Eilish in an unusual Barbie outfit



The seven-time Grammy award winner released along with the song also a video, which she directed herself. In the clip, the singer, usually known for her extra-large looks, appears in a yellow Barbie outfit and pulls out various doll costumes from an old memory box. Her attempts to sort the clothes and hang them on a small clothes rack fail when a rising wind blows them off the table. Desperate and sad, she finally puts the clothes back and leaves the room.

“This video makes me cry…”



On Instagram she commented on the song’s release with the following words: “What Was I Made For?” our barbie song (& video) is out now. :’) Greta showed in January [gemeint ist “Barbie”-Regisseurin Greta Gerwig, 39] me and Finneas a handful of unfinished scenes from the film; we had absolutely no idea what to expect… we were so veeery moved… that the next day we started writing and couldn’t stop talking about it and ended up almost the whole song in this one have written night. To be honest, this all seemed to come at a time when I really needed it. I’m so thankful for that. This video makes me cry…it means so much to me and I hope it means so much to you.”

The “Barbie” film, starring Ryan Gosling (42) and Margot Robbie (33), celebrated its world premiere last Sunday (July 9) in Los Angeles. The official cinema release for the long-awaited blockbuster is July 20, 2023, and the “Barbie The Album” soundtrack should be available everywhere in streaming from July 21.

