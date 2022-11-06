Listen to the audio version of the article

“The electricity and gas tariffs on the free market are literally out of control, and a family that activates a fixed price contract today finds itself having to face an average bill that, for gas, reaches 5,077 euros per year”. with a higher cost of +3,173 euros compared to the protected market.

This was reported by Assoutenti who elaborated the latest data published by Arera on the offers to the public made by energy companies, sounding the alarm about the imminent end of the enhanced protection regime.

“On the basis of the latest monitoring of the proposals on the Arera Offers Portal, the tariffs applied on the free energy and gas market are significantly higher than those of the protected market – analyzes Assoutenti – In particular, fixed price contracts, i.e. where the electricity and gas tariffs are fixed for a certain period of time, they even appear prohibitive, reaching an average annual cost of € 5,077 per family for gas (annual consumption 1,400 smc) and € 2,429 for electricity (annual consumption 2,700 kwh) », with an increase in expenditure compared to the protected market of 166% for gas and 124% for electricity.

Comparing the data of the free market with the tariffs in force on the protected, the gap is abnormal: for a fixed price contract, gas costs on the free market on average 166% more with a higher cost of +3,173 euros per family; + 124% the light with an increase of +1.346 euros per year per unit.

Scissor that is reduced for variable price contracts: for this type of bills the free market costs on average 23.8% more than the protected one for gas, + 18.1% for electricity. It is no coincidence – Assoutenti notes – for gas only 3.1% of the 572 offers on the free market on the Arera Portal are cheaper than the protected market (in total 18 cheaper offers: 12 at variable prices, 6 at fixed).