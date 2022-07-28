BELLUNO. Revenues are falling, bills have practically doubled and two out of three investee companies expect losses at the end of the year that will overall exceed one million euros. The budget situation at Palazzo Rosso is very delicate, and even if it was not a surprise for the De Pellegrin administration, the alarm has already sounded. The approval of the 2021 management report, tomorrow in the city council, marks what the mayor and his deputy and budget councilor, Paolo Gamba, define «zero hour. From now on it will be necessary to find solutions to reduce management costs ». Otherwise there is a risk of having to raise taxes on citizens.

The rates of all services, Gamba himself reminds us, have been at a standstill for years. But 2022 is a dramatic year for local authorities (as well as for citizens) «and a reasoning must be made. We certainly would not want to increase anything, but the balance is made up of numbers. It is not right or left. We are at the end of the race, in recent years nothing has been planned to contain energy costs and now we must act decisively ». The margins are there, but time is running out.

“IMMEDIATELY TO WORK”

The surge in energy costs, said the mayor Oscar De Pellegrin, «puts all public bodies in crisis. We must act to lower the management costs of the structures, with an efficiency operation ». Two numbers are enough to give a sense of the situation that is lived in Palazzo Rosso. Spending on electricity went from 928 thousand euros (final 2021) to 1,780,000 euros (forecast 2022). That for gas from around 380 thousand euros to 783 thousand euros. “And this year the Covid refreshment points that the Municipality had available in 2021 will not arrive,” recalls De Pellegrin. “The budget is in difficulty, we are at zero point: it is up to us to find solutions”.

THE INCREASES BURN 1.4 MILLION

The increases in energy have burned almost all the 2021 administration surplus. law, 1,9 are always bound by law and cannot be used). The figure will be used to cover increases in bills. No public works or maintenance, as usually happens with the application of the surplus.

With the resolution to change the balance sheet adjustment, 810 thousand euros will be committed for higher electricity costs, and 378 thousand euros for gas increases. 50 thousand euros will finance school expenses, 45 thousand school furnishings. 176 thousand euros will be set aside to support Sportamente Belluno, 150 thousand for Ser.Sa. Because the situation of the subsidiaries is also serious.

COMPANIES IN DIFFICULTY

Ser.Sa, the company that deals with social assistance services for the elderly, expects to close 2022 with a loss of 769 thousand euros. Sportingly, Belluno estimates a loss at the end of the year of 269 thousand euros. Money that the Municipality will have to put to help its companies, under penalty of cutting the services they deal with. “Last year there were Covid funds,” Gamba recalls. “This year it will be up to us to find the money. And in 2023? We can’t go on like this ». In the end, after the sums committed for the energy price increases, and those for the subsidiaries, there are only 215 thousand euros left to be spent by the end of the year. A trifle. Not even an asphalt floor.

THE MUNICIPAL ACCOUNTS

Numbers don’t lie. Current revenues (the part of the budget that finances services to citizens) decreased by 900 thousand euros from 2021 to 2022. Current expenses increased by 1.2 million (1.4 of electricity and gas alone, have already been cut many contributions that the Municipality disburses to various subjects, for 800 thousand euros).

This year the Municipality has received a contribution for the expensive bills of 163 thousand euros, but it is a drop in the sea of ​​increases.

On the other hand, extra-tax revenues remain constant (private building secretarial rights, cemetery concessions, single patrimonial rent, etc.). “Income from rents and concessions of buildings slightly increased, while the forecast of proceeds from violations of the Highway Code decreased”, explains the deputy mayor.

UNPAID FINES

In fact, the penalties ascertained in 2021 have risen from 1,808,000 euros to 1.4 million forecast 2022. In 2019, fines were made for violations of the Highway Code for 898 thousand euros, in 2020 for 766 thousand euros. But the real problem, adds Gamba, is that of collection: only half of the fines paid are paid, and the trend is also down (52.2% collection in 2019 and 50.5% in 2021).

COST CENTERS

Cutting the grass costs. Lighting a lamppost costs money. Gamba had the offices prepare an analysis of the cost centers, to make citizens understand how their tax money is spent. “Lighting up the two galleries in Lambioi, for example, costs us 100,000 euros a year,” he explains. “Last year it cost 60,000 euros. A fact that cries out for revenge. Municipal warehouses cost 100,000 euros a year of energy, cut grass in cemeteries 82,000 euros (63,000 in 2021), carry out maintenance on the roads, which extend for 211,245 km, 321,000 euros a year, excluding asphalts. The post mortem of the Cordele landfill, where the municipalities of half the province have delivered waste but whose costs are all at our expense, costs us 230 thousand euros a year plus 140 thousand of service contract with Bellunum ». Hard, raw numbers that tell all the difficulties of the municipal budget.

ACT NOW

«We are thinking about replacing all public lighting lamps with LED ones», Gamba concludes, «we will make the landfill, the roof of the municipal warehouses and the Spes or the swimming pool available to install photovoltaic panels. We are checking all cost centers to understand where there are anomalies and where we can intervene to reduce costs. We are late because investments for energy saving had to be made first, but we hope to be in time to find a solution ». Otherwise you risk having to make a painful and inevitable decision: an increase in taxes and tariffs.