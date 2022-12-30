Listen to the audio version of the article

Good news for the electricity bill for the first quarter of 2023. After the increase recorded with the last update of theHe is nurturing end of September, the price ofelectricity for households still under protection, it reverses direction and drops by 19.5% as a result of both the contraction in the wholesale prices of energy products and the measures put in place by the government and implemented by the Authority presided over by Stefano Besseghini which have helped to control the costs borne by end users. The price that families still under protection will pay from 1 January will therefore be equal to 53.11 euro cents per kilowatt hour, taxes included.

The causes of the drop in prices

As mentioned, the combination of several factors pushed the bar downwards, partly attributable to the trend of the gas market, where the imbalance between supply and demand was somewhat reduced, compared to expectations at the beginning of October, and where the price has fallen also due to the still particularly high level of storage (above 80% of available capacity). Added to this are the positive repercussions of the interventions prepared by the executive with the maneuver which effectively provided for the extension of the measures already established in the previous quarters (starting from the zeroing of system charges which, for the electricity sector, concerned all domestic and non-domestic customers with available power up to 16.5 kilowatts, while in gas they involved the generality of users), also confirming the enhancement of the social bonus with the raising of the Isee bar from 12 thousand to 15 thousand euros.

Besseghini: still marked volatility in the markets

«As on other occasions, the percentage change, albeit marked, in the cost of electricity should not lead to hasty conclusions. The situation on wholesale markets was certainly affected by particular environmental conditions but also by an evolution and strengthening of the system’s ability to react to the persistence of the tragic war events that still characterize the international scenario – is the comment of the president of Arera Stefano Besseghini -. However, the markets are still characterized by marked volatility, seasonality will affect changes in gas prices and absolute values ​​are still extraordinarily high. Government interventions in support of consumers keep their value unchanged and in particular I remind citizens, consumer associations and Cafs, how important it is to request ISEE certification for 2023 to allow for the prompt identification of the withdrawal point of the electricity or the gas redelivery point and the consequent disbursement of the envisaged benefits”.

Spending up 67% in one year

Despite the drop announced in the latest update, spending on the electricity bill of the typical household in the so-called rolling year (between 1 April 2022 and 31 March 2023) still remains at very high levels: the outlay will be around 1,374 euros, +67% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (April 1, 2021- March 31, 2022). As for the unpacking of bill items, the 19.5% drop is essentially linked to the decrease in the PE energy item , -23.4%, following adjustments to the dispatching item (PD) +0.4% and the equalization item (PPE) +3.2%. Slight change also due to the annual update of regulated network tariffs (Transportation, distribution and metering), +0.3%. The general system charges remained unchanged, still at zero, due to the effect of the renewed measures.