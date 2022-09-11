Listen to the audio version of the article

The goal, between the Government and Europe, is the same: to lighten the impact of bills by guaranteeing a breath of fresh air to families and businesses throttled by electricity and gas prices. The upsurge, which began long before the war, was however amplified by the prolonged conflict between Russia and Ukraine and by the hiccuping gas strategy put in place by Vladimir Putin through the Russian state oil & gas giant, Gazprom. But what are the solutions being studied, between Rome and Brussels, to calm the effects of expensive energy?

The double game on energy

The two plans, Italian and European, are obviously crossed because, as is known, Prime Minister Mario Draghi is convinced that the only solution capable of lowering the gas price curve is the identification of a European ceiling (the so-called price capc , a bar that identifies the maximum level on the price), not limited only to methane insured by Moscow. But on this piece, despite the latest steps forward recorded, last Friday, at the table of the extraordinary Council of EU Energy Ministers, where the Minister of Ecological Transition, Roberto Cingolani, was present for Italy, there is still no squaring of the circle.

The measures under study: the hypothesis of the extension of the bonus

Pending a breakthrough at European level, the Italian government is however working on a new aid decree to reduce the impact of energy costs which remain very high and whose contents would be added to the measures already launched by the executive in the months. past. The focus of the new provision should be represented by businesses, but further answers are also being studied to reduce the impact of upcoming invoices on households. One of these is the possible raising of the Isee ceiling (the indicator of the equivalent economic situation, the lens that measures the economic condition of each one) for access to the social bonus, the discount provided in the bill for families in conditions of economic hardship and physical. Currently, as established by the Ukrainian decree, the bar is set at 12 thousand euros for the whole of 2022. The hypothesis on which we would be thinking is to bring that level to 15 thousand euros by expanding the audience of recipients of the benefit.

The possible return of installment payments for invoices

Alongside this, the possibility of a re-edition of the bill installment mechanism is also being evaluated. Already foreseen in recent months by the government with payment plans in 10 months and the option for domestic customers in difficulty with payments to pay bills in installments up to 30 June, the instrument could now be replicated and extended also to micro-enterprises, but it is not yet clear for how long (we are talking about 4-7 months).

The extension of tax credits for businesses is under consideration

So far the possible measures in favor of families. But the government also plans to provide concrete support to businesses, for which an extension of the already guaranteed tax credits could therefore arrive up to the third quarter for energy and gas eaters, as well as for companies equipped with electricity meters of available power. equal to or greater than 16.5 kW (and with an increase in the cost per kWh between the 1st quarter of 2019 and the 1st quarter 2022 of more than 30%) and for non-gas-consuming ones provided that, also in this case, they have undergone a an increase in the cost of gas of more than 30% compared to the same comparison period considered for the other companies.