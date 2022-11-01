Listen to the audio version of the article

Around 5% increase in arrival for October gas bills instead of 70% as expected a month ago. This was said by the president of Nomisma Energia, Davide Tabarelli, interviewed in view, next Thursday, November 3, of the communication of the tariff for families of the protected market by the Energy Authority (Arera). From this month the tariff update becomes monthly rather than quarterly and “if the update had been done with the old mechanism at the end of September we would have had an increase of up to 200%” notes Tabarelli.

From November monthly update of rates, no longer quarterly

From this month the tariff update becomes monthly rather than quarterly for families who are still in the conditions of protection (approximately 7.3 million domestic customers, out of a total of 20.4 million, approximately 35.6%). «That of the Arera was a good choice, forced by the cataclysm that came from the markets and by the Authority’s need to intervene – explains Tabarelli -. And it was also a stroke of luck since it happened that the new mechanism comes into force just as there is a drop in the price of gas.

The consequences of a quarterly update

“If he had delayed by a quarter – continues the president of Nomisma energia -, from January 1st we would have had a catastrophe on the bills – continues the president of Nomisma energia – If we had left the previous mechanism, in force since 2013, we would have had a jump in the 200% but would have been decided at the end of September as was the case for the 59% increase in electricity. For gas, Arera said “Wait, there’s a new system”. When they made the change to the update (no longer quarterly) in early October they said that with the new mechanism there would be a 70% increase, because there was already a bit of a drop in the price of gas. But now there are all the prices until the end of October and we estimate a variation of + 5% ».