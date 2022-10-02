Home News Bills of 500 thousand euros, historic hotel chain closes in Salento
Bills of 500 thousand euros, historic hotel chain closes in Salento

Bills of 500 thousand euros, historic hotel chain closes in Salento

The bills emergency leads to the closure of four hotels in Salento, despite the crowds of tourists extending well beyond the summer. “Due to the high costs of electricity, our historic hotel chain is shut down after almost sixty years of uninterrupted activity”. He says it Attilio Caputogeneral manager of Caroli Hotels, a well-known Apulian hotel group with four structures between Gallipoli and Santa Maria di Leuca, 275 employees and various other activities in the hospitality sector.

