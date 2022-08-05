The Municipality will turn off all the street lamps from 2.30 to 5 in the morning. It is also considered to stop lighting in the tunnels

BELLUNO. There is no more money. Electricity bills are increasingly expensive, and the Municipality of Belluno has decided to intervene with a drastic measure: lights off on all streets and squares every night, from 2.30 to 5. The measure will be in effect until September 15.

The decision to expand the measure already implemented by the Massaro administration was taken in addition, and could be followed by further decisions regarding the lighting of the two tunnels, Belluno and Maraga, which cost the Municipality 100 thousand euros per year. .

“With the shutdown of 1982 light points already implemented by the Massaro administration, a saving of 26% was obtained on the bill”, explains the deputy mayor and budget councilor, Paolo Gamba, “with this new measure much more and that is that we need right now; we have managed to extend it to all 6400 street lamps in the city because we have installed in all the clocks for programming. The intention is to continue like this until 15 September, after which we will evaluate the situation and understand whether to continue or to stop ».

In the meantime, the possibility of turning off the lighting for the whole day and for the night in the two tunnels is also being studied, informing motorists with special signs at the entrance. The lights inside the two tunnels, in fact, cost a total of about 100 thousand euros per year, an expense that the Municipality would like to try to cut down.

«They are necessary measures», comments the mayor, Oscar De Pellegrin, «designed to obtain maximum benefits while minimizing inconvenience to citizens. I know well that it’s not nice to have the city in the dark for a few hours, but we need to tighten our belts now so as not to find ourselves in even greater difficulty in a few months when, it seems, energy costs could further increase ».

According to the administration, the production of energy is the way to take to give oxygen to the municipal coffers. The offices are in fact evaluating various hypotheses to install photovoltaic panels on the roof of the municipal warehouses in Marisiga and at the Cordele landfill. The hope is to be able to intercept funds and implement projects as soon as possible. “It is important that citizens are fully aware of the difficult situation in which we find ourselves,” continues the deputy mayor. «The measures that will be activated will serve to ensure essential services to the community, let’s try to behave like good fathers, able to bear the costs and create economies. Photovoltaics is a first step to be implemented as soon as possible, others will follow. Did we arrive late? I hope not, I support the need to decrease current expenses for years, since I sat in the ranks of the City Council ».