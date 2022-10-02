Listen to the audio version of the article

That we are going in the direction of a strong rise in bills is now an established fact. In these hours, the communication from the Arera, the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment, of changes in the price of electricity for the protected market is expected (for the gas market it will be necessary to wait, based on the new calculation methods , early November). “We will encounter an extremely significant variation for consumers, who are part of a significant variation of the whole system”, anticipated the president Stefano Besseghini, speaking at the Italian energy summit organized by Il Sole 24 ore. But by how much will your bills actually increase?

Bills: Ricci (Arera), “never seen before” prices are coming

“Prices never seen before” are on the way for Italians’ electricity bills, confirmed the director of the Energy Division of Arera, Massimo Ricci, in view of the update of the electricity price for the protected market, which will be communicated in the afternoon by ‘Authority. “Regardless of the percentage increase, it is a percentage that is applied to already very high prices and therefore we arrive at prices never seen before”, explains Ricci, speaking at the Italian Energy Summit of the Sole 24 Ore, underlining how “the prices of the next unfortunately, they will remind us that we are still living in an emergency phase ».

Bills: Nomisma Energia, 60% increase risk for light

While waiting for the quarterly update of the Arera (on the electricity bills, therefore, not gas), some estimates are available, which allow you to get an idea of ​​the extent of the upcoming price increases. According to Nomisma Energy, in the next quarter, electricity bills could increase by about 60%, with a new high in the price of electricity of 66.6 cents per kWh, 25 cents more than in the previous quarter. In the absence of government intervention, President Davide Tabarelli stressed, the potential increase in electricity bills for next October 1st would be close to doubling, plus 100%. But even considering the hypothesis of an increase of 60%, the change would still have a strong impact on the household budget.

Tabarelli: for gas, the expectation is a rise of 70%

“After two quarters in which bills have remained steady thanks to strong government interventions – recalled Tabarelli -, the Arera is forced to revise them upwards since October, at least for electricity. For that of gas, it is necessary to wait until the end of October, because with the new mechanism approved last summer, the variations will be monthly and will be determined with the actual prices of the month ended ». Based on the prices that now prevail on the PSV spot market (virtual trading point, practically the Italian wholesale market), much lower than the Amsterdam TTF, “assuming that these stabilize throughout the month of October, we would have a 70% change in the gas tariff to the protected person at 210 cents per cubic meter. It would be an extraordinarily high value compared to the 70-80 cents on which the tariff has fluctuated for years – concluded Tabarelli -, but 50% less than the values ​​that would have occurred if the update with the quotations had been made at the end of August “.

The forecasts of consumer associations on electricity and gas

Consumer associations provide other indications. In this case, the scenarios concern both the electricity and gas sectors. Assoutenti recalls that in the first 9 months of 2022 the gas bill reached 1,516 euros per family, + 93% on 2020 and now new “inevitable increases” will follow one another until December. Overall, the consumer association still points out, the accident that hit two lines of the Nord Stream in the Baltic Sea, the new calculation method chosen by Arera for the updating of tariffs and the lack of gas availability in Italy for the winter season, are likely to skyrocket the bills of Italians, with new inevitable increases that will follow one another until December. Consumerismo No profit fears “huge increases” in electricity and gas tariffs in the last months of 2022.