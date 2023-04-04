news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 04 APR – “The Internationals of Rome? This year we will improve the numbers from every point of view.



We have already sold 110,000 tickets, of which 29% abroad and 46% outside Lazio. We already have 11.5 million euros on hand, and we will shatter the record of 20 million set last year. We also aim to exceed 300,000 attendances”. The president of the FITP, Angelo Binaghi, said this at the press conference to present the Internazionali di tennis at the Foro Italico. “Last year the tournament generated a movement of 285 million euros, with 235,000 paying spectators. This year, the related activities for the area should be 400 million euros”. (ANSA).

