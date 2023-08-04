Binance Approves Shiba Inu As Collateral Asset By CoinTelegraph

©Reuters. Binance approves Shiba Inu as a collateral asset

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the addition of 22 new assets – some of which may be borrowed, others used as collateral – to its Flexible Loan and VIP Loan services.

In an official statement, Binance announced that several new assets will now be usable as collateral, including Compound (COMP), Theta (THETA) and (SHIB). The addition of the latter cryptocurrency prompted the community to speculate on an upcoming listing on the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token exchangecoinciding with the upcoming launch of the Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, scheduled for August.

After the launch of Shibarium’s PuppyNet testnet, the BONE asset was listed on various cryptocurrency exchanges, including OKX, Huobi and Crypto.com.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

