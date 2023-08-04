Home » Binance Approves Shiba Inu As Collateral Asset By CoinTelegraph
News

Binance Approves Shiba Inu As Collateral Asset By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Binance Approves Shiba Inu As Collateral Asset By CoinTelegraph

©Reuters. Binance approves Shiba Inu as a collateral asset

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced the addition of 22 new assets – some of which may be borrowed, others used as collateral – to its Flexible Loan and VIP Loan services.

In an official statement, Binance announced that several new assets will now be usable as collateral, including Compound (COMP), Theta (THETA) and (SHIB). The addition of the latter cryptocurrency prompted the community to speculate on an upcoming listing on the Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) token exchangecoinciding with the upcoming launch of the Layer-2 blockchain, Shibarium, scheduled for August.

After the launch of Shibarium’s PuppyNet testnet, the BONE asset was listed on various cryptocurrency exchanges, including OKX, Huobi and Crypto.com.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  He killed his arguing son

You may also like

Tensions are rising in Africa! – News from...

Road restrictions begin today on bridges in the...

English club Crystal Palace are hiring a creative...

Mansur Yavaş announced: All eligible retirees will be...

Long Island Serial Killer Case: Victim Identified and...

New Nacional fan? Jhon Duque’s gesture that bothered...

Baldur’s Gate 3: Patch Notes BG3 Hotfix #1...

The Expansion of China’s ‘Counter-Espionage Law’ Raises Concerns...

Friendly: ASKO offers itself the champion of Ghana

Does Ana del Castillo have her perfect double?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy