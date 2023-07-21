Binance CEO Warns Against Phishing Attempts After Uniswap Founder Hacks By CoinTelegraph

©Reuters. Binance CEO Warns Against Phishing Attempts After Uniswap Founder Hacked

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has warned of the growing number of phishing attacks.

On July 21, CZ warned his Twitter followers about the recent increase of phishing attacks and other scams based on social engineering on the web. It also recommended that cryptocurrency exchange users use two-factor authentication (2FA) hardware devices instead of relying on SMS-based systems.

“I recommend enabling 2FA with a hardware device (Yubikey) for all cryptocurrency exchanges,” the Binance CEO wrote.

