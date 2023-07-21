Home » Binance CEO Warns Against Phishing Attempts After Uniswap Founder Hacks By CoinTelegraph
News

Binance CEO Warns Against Phishing Attempts After Uniswap Founder Hacks By CoinTelegraph

by admin
Binance CEO Warns Against Phishing Attempts After Uniswap Founder Hacks By CoinTelegraph

©Reuters. Binance CEO Warns Against Phishing Attempts After Uniswap Founder Hacked

Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has warned of the growing number of phishing attacks.

On July 21, CZ warned his Twitter followers about the recent increase of phishing attacks and other scams based on social engineering on the web. It also recommended that cryptocurrency exchange users use two-factor authentication (2FA) hardware devices instead of relying on SMS-based systems.

“I recommend enabling 2FA with a hardware device (Yubikey) for all cryptocurrency exchanges,” the Binance CEO wrote.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

See also  The new crown virus infection "Class B and B tube" has been officially implemented. Let's take a look at what new changes have taken place? _News Center_China Net

You may also like

U.S. President Biden appointed CIA Director Burns as...

Sus problemas con la compatibilidad de su navegador...

National support for the critical winter situation in...

Mionetto, in the Valdobbiadene area dedicated to hospitality...

Marína Gálisová: Girkin called Putin a cowardly loafer...

Police QR code will also be on motorcycles

“Mafia bosses released from prison with the excuse...

Xi’an Education Bureau Forms Joint Investigation Team to...

Military horses were fitted with gas masks, had...

FARC Dissidence Kidnaps 14-Year-Old Girls in the Department...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy