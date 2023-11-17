Binance Labs Invests in AI Blockchain Company Arkham From Investing.com

© Reuters.

NEW YORK – Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the world‘s largest cryptocurrency exchange, has invested in blockchain intelligence firm Arkham, which operates an artificial intelligence (AI) platform aimed at improving transparency in the cryptocurrency industry. This strategic move by Binance Labs comes as part of its ongoing efforts to support innovative projects in the blockchain space.

Arkham’s cutting-edge platform uses a proprietary AI engine called ULTRA to deanonymize blockchain transactions. This technology gives users the ability to search transaction histories and algorithmically match addresses to real-world entities, thus promoting greater transparency.

In addition to its analytical capabilities, Arkham introduced the Arkham Intel (NASDAQ:) Exchange. This on-chain marketplace facilitates the buying and selling of blockchain intelligence at scale. The platform’s “Intel-to-Earn” program, backed by Arkham’s native token $ARKM, incentivizes intelligence production. Users are also compensated through the DATA program for submitting information that contributes to the education of ULTRA.

Binance Labs’ approval had a significant impact on Arkham’s market performance. Following Wednesday’s announcement, $ARKM rallied 22.25%, signaling positive market reception and easing previous selling pressure. Today, despite the initial enthusiasm and the price increase thanks to the support of Binance, investors remained cautious and recorded only a slight increase in the number of holders, from 16,600 to 16,700. Nonetheless, metrics such as Social Volume and Social Dominance have shown an increase, suggesting growing interest in ARKM among market participants.

Although Arkham is currently ranked 343rd with a market cap under $100 million, some investors believe the project is undervalued, given its innovative approach to blockchain intelligence and its growth potential within the ecosystem cryptographic.

Separately, Binance Labs expanded its investment portfolio by backing Initia, a network designed for modular rollups operating on the Cosmos network. This initiative is aimed at developers looking to create scalable systems without the complexities associated with traditional modular and multi-chain systems.

