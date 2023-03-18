Binance replaces the BUSD in the SAFU fund with TUSD and USDT



On March 17, cryptocurrency exchange Binance announced that it will replaced Binance USD (BUSD) in its Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) with TrueUSD () and (USDT). This decision was made in response to Paxos’ decision to stop minting new BUSDs, which led to a decline in the market capitalization of the asset:

“Since Paxos will no longer mint new BUSD, Binance has replaced the SAFU fund’s BUSD with TUSD and USDT.

This change will not impact users and funds will remain in publicly verifiable addresses.

