Binance-Voyager deal can proceed without stakes, New York judge rules

Binance-Voyager deal can proceed without stakes, New York judge rules
© Reuters. Binance-Voyager deal can proceed without stakes, New York judge rules

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York rejected the US government’s reasoning to block Binance.US’s acquisition of failing brokerage firm Voyager Digital. According to Judge Michael Wiles, any protraction of the operation would harm the interests of Voyager’s former customerspending the return of their funds.

The decision to deny the government’s motion came yesterday. In the motion, Wiles reiterated his earlier approval of Voyager Digital’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy program, which suggests it sells billions of dollars in assets to Binance.US in an effort to raise cash in order to repay customers.

The court then rejected the government’s appeal for a stay of the confirmation order with a further two-week delay in carrying out the bankruptcy plan. The appeal, filed on March 14, accused the bankruptcy plan of “immunizing tax fraud, theft or avoidance.” He also called for the removal of the provision that prevents US authorities from prosecuting anyone involved in the sale.

