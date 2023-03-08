The Valledupar Chamber of Commerce for the Cesar River Valley with the spokesperson for Fenalco-Cesar, in the company of the Cesar Inter-union Committee, will support the II Binational Meeting of Colombian-Venezuelan Entrepreneurs on March 10 and 11, 2023 starting at 8:00 am in the Crispín Villazón de Armas auditorium in Valledupar.

The initial purpose of this meeting is to bring together businessmen from the different productive sectors of the department of Cesar with the bench of businessmen and parliamentarians from the neighboring country. These businessmen will have the opportunity to offer their products and services to the Venezuelan business community for export purposes through a business conference on March 11. In the same way, the Venezuelan businessmen will do it. This with the aim of starting a trade route that allows the resumption of commercial alliances that benefit the economy of both nations and that allows the reactivation of international trade for inclusive development.

Entrepreneurs, producers, unions and processors of corn and sorghum, fruit and vegetables, fish farmers, fishermen, beekeepers, sheep farmers, academia and research centers, platforms and commercial areas, strategists for irrigation and marketing projects, among others, are invited to this space.

“From Fenalco and the Chamber of Commerce with the support of the Cesar Inter-union Committee, we will carry out the Second II Colombian-Venezuelan Business Meeting in order to contribute to the recovery of business with the sister Republic of Venezuela. With them we had business for 8,500 million dollars and today we have 340. It is up to the Cesarean businessmen and the entire department to recover that amount of business,” said Octavio Pico, executive director of Fenalco Cesar.

For his part, the executive president of the Chamber of Commerce of Valledupar, José Urón Márquez, referred to the potential and needs of Cesar to be able to start commercial activation with Venezuela. He referred to the challenges that exist on the border between the two countries and other topics of interest: “We have some strengths in the agricultural and livestock sector, but we are also lagging behind, which is why the implementation of the Havana Agreements is required at point One. , irrigation in the Colombian countryside to make it productive, tertiary roads to reduce the costs of our products to put them in the national and international markets, rural electrification, health education and technical assistance; It is important to leave these issues on the table in these important meetings, ”he assured.

Related