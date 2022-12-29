□ Zhou Pengfei (Shanghai University of Finance and Economics)

On December 28, the new products of the “Bingdundun Year of the Rabbit Special Edition Series” were unveiled at the National Stadium Bird’s Nest. The newly released “Bingdundun Year of the Rabbit Special Edition Series” is designed based on the classic rabbit image “Rabbit Master” in Beijing’s traditional folk customs. The combination of Lord Rabbit’s clothing and distinctive features such as rabbit ears and Bingdundun not only embodies the best wishes of traditional Chinese culture – “happiness and well-being”, but also best wishes for the coming Year of the Rabbit. The Chinese Olympic Committee and the International Olympic Committee have conducted repeated communications and negotiations, realizing the reuse of Olympic historical intellectual property rights within the Chinese jurisdiction, allowing “Bingdundun” to return to the public eye again. (CCTV news on December 28)

From Bingdundun, who has been popular all over the world as the “top streamer in the Winter Olympics”, to Tudundun, who has transformed into a congratulatory Chinese New Year, what has changed is the image of “top streamer”, and what remains unchanged is the love of the public. Based on the giant panda, the national treasure of China, and inspired by candied haws, plus the current elements of the Year of the Rabbit and characteristic traditional costumes, whether it is Bingdundun or Rabbit Dundun, the reason why it “collects thousands of pets” is inseparable from its connotation The unique charm of Chinese culture.

Bingdundun has once again returned to the public eye, showing recognition of this cultural IP and reflecting the growing cultural confidence of Chinese people. From the cultural creation of the Forbidden City “Gongmiao Family” to the “Shan Hai Jing Universe” in the animated film “Shan Hai Jing: Goodbye Monster”; from “making national treasures alive” to the new fashion of “national tide”… Numerous cases prove that Chinese culture Elements have a different aesthetic value and market popularity, and are well-deserved “traffic passwords”. This is not only closely related to the rapid economic development of our country and the continuous enhancement of comprehensive national strength, but also inseparable from the cultural identity of Chinese people rooted in tradition and facing the world. In recent years, based on traditional culture, China‘s independent brands have continued to develop and innovate, setting off waves of “national trends”. Chinese people have also gradually fallen in love with “Chinese style”, expressing “national tide culture” in a trendy way, and unearthing the huge potential of traditional Chinese culture.

The trend of Chinese culture arises from cultural self-confidence and is rooted in the profound cultural fertile soil. However, if it is to bear fruitful results, it cannot do without the support and protection of policies. On July 2 this year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and other five departments jointly issued the “Digitalization Boosts the “Three Products” Action Plan for the Consumer Goods Industry (2022-2025)” to encourage the innovation and development of the “Guochao” brand and promote the construction of the Guochao brand. There are clearer guidelines on introduction and intellectual property protection. Guaranteed by a series of relevant industrial policies and guiding opinions, my country’s cultural industry will surely go far and steadily, continuously create cultural IP that meets the cultural and spiritual needs of the Chinese people, and polish the “golden business card” of Chinese culture.

Rooted in tradition, based on the present, and facing the world, is the common pursuit of many cultural IPs including Bingdundun. May cultural IP ride the wind and waves, tell Chinese stories well, spread Chinese culture, take on the important task of disseminating Chinese culture through new channels, and let Chinese traditional culture come alive and go out.