Bintou Keita: The departure of MONUSCO is already underway, we do not dismantle a mission in one day – Capsud.net

Kinshasa, DRC, 22 June 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/ — “When will MONUSCO leave the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)? This is the question that the Congolese population often asks. It comes up repeatedly in public circles and fuels debates on both traditional media and social networks.

The Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations in the DRC, Bintou Keita and the spokesman of the Congolese government Patrick Muyaya responded to it on Monday July 19 during a joint press conference, in front of national and international media professionals.

Live on the Congolese national television channel RTNC, the head of MONUSCO clearly explained that MONUSCO is already on the move: “ The departure of MONUSCO is already underway “, she argued, while adding that this withdrawal must be dignified and peaceful. ” You don’t dismantle a mission in a day, even less by snapping your fingers. »

Mrs. Keita indicated that in agreement with the government, a joint and gradual transition plan based on 18 milestones had already been established. She recalled that since December 2022, and at the request of the government, it was agreed to reassess it by focusing primarily on four milestones, in particular: the significant reduction of threats linked to armed groups, the strengthening of capacities to respond to threats, to the protection of civilians, and effectively resolve inter-ethnic conflicts, the implementation of the operational plan of the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program as well as the organization of credible, transparent, inclusive elections within the constitutional deadlines.

Responding to the question of whether MONUSCO could return to the DRC after his departure, the head of MONUSCO specified: “ I hope that once we are gone, that we will leave never to return, because the authority of the state will have been completely restored. We’re already working on our own demise. “And to do this, ” from the end of July, at the request of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, we will send a report which will make it possible to give a new configuration of the Mission in #RDC “, she added.

Patrick Muyaya, Government Spokesman and Minister of Communication and Media agreed with Bintou Keita. He also returned to the question: when MONUSCO will start from Congolese soil. Mr. Muyaya was clear: “ We must avoid falling into the traps of setting dates, we must organize a structured and civilized departure to allow a transfer of skills between MONUSCO and the DRC government. ».

The Minister of Communication and Media, however, insisted on the fact that the government has already taken into account the request of the population who wishes the departure of MONUSCO.

Security situation

The security situation in the east of the country was also one of the issues on the agenda, with in particular the question of the armed groups of the M23 and the ADF.

Asked about the link that would exist between the ADF and the terrorist group Daesh, the head of MONUSCO indicated that: “ we have information that confirms not only the recruitment in other countries but also the sources of funding that pass through other countries and reach the ADF “. Bintou Keita revealed that there is good collaboration and exchange of information on this issue between MONUSCO, ANR (National Intelligence Agency) and FARDC.

At the insinuation that MONUSCO is allied with M23, Bintou Keita has been closed : ” we have already been attacked by this group, I don’t understand why you think that we have a framework of exchange with them. We are not allied with the M23 »

Election support

Responding to a question on the nature of MONUSCO’s support for the ongoing electoral process in the DRC, the head of the UN mission specified that MONUSCO plays a role of good offices, and that the Mission works for the inclusiveness of all stakeholders. ” Our role is also to ensure a peaceful process. “, she said.

However, she stressed that the UN Mission has a duty to ensure the credibility and transparency of this process and congratulated the CENI for respecting the electoral calendar to date. ” At first, no one believed it. “, she recalled.

