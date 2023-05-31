Binz with anti-LNG campaign at press event in Schwerin | > – News

Status: 05/30/2023 5:45 p.m The federal government wants to set up an LNG terminal in the port of Mukran on Rügen as quickly as possible. A number of communities on Rügen, on the other hand, reject the terminal completely, fearing that the holiday island will become industrialized. Your resistance should also go through the courts.

The municipality of Binz on Rügen is stepping up its fight against the planned LNG terminal in the nearby port of Mukran. Mayor Karsten Schneider (independent) announced the planned referendum against the plant for the time after the summer holidays at the end of August. At a press conference on Tuesday in Schwerin, he and his spa director also opposed the island’s industrialization and criticized the attitude of Prime Minister Manuela Schwesig (SPD).

LNG should help Germany out of the energy crisis. The first terminals are being built in the north. What are the advantages and disadvantages?

lawsuit announced

According to the mayor of Binz, he regrets that Schwesig has not yet spoken out against the system. Nothing has been heard from the head of government on the matter for weeks. The lawyer for the municipality of Binz, the renowned environmental lawyer Reinhard Geulen from Berlin, announced lawsuits against the LNG project as soon as the first approvals from the authorities were available. Geulen said that the noise pollution caused by the LNG ships had to be clarified, as did the impact on the nature of the Baltic Sea caused by the construction of the pipeline. He sees a good chance of preventing the project.

Doubts about operator

At the same time, Geulen expressed doubts about the reliability of the future operator of the plant – Deutsche ReGas. The company is a newcomer in a business where billions are at stake and a technology that is not very easy. One problem is the possibility of an accident, for example on the LNG tankers. This must be checked during the approval process.

Schneider: Money better invested in dismantling

Binz is at the top of the LNG opponents from Rügen. The holiday center fears massive losses in tourism due to “an industrialization of the island”. According to Schneider, this poses too many dangers, including the feared noise, the risk of accidents and a change in the sand deposits in the bay. According to Schneider, the money that is to be invested in the construction of the LNG terminal would be better invested in dismantling the existing industrial and commercial areas of the port.

Construction is to start later this year. The plant is scheduled to go into operation in three years.

Because the terminal cannot be completed by this winter, the argument that there is a shortage of gas is irrelevant.

