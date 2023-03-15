4
In all likelihood, Austria’s organic farmers will continue to have a woman from Upper Austria at the head of their association Bio Austria. Barbara Riegler from Bad Kreuzen (Perg district) was nominated by the federal board and the state assembly to succeed Gertraud Grabmann from Münzkirchen (Schärding district). This is confirmed to the Upper Austrian news from informed sources.
