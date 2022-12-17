“We should work together to promote the harmonious coexistence between man and nature, to build a community of life on earth, and to build a clean and beautiful world.”

On the 15th, President Xi Jinping emphasized this in his speech to the opening ceremony of the second phase of the high-level meeting of the fifteenth Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) being held in Montreal, Canada.

This is the third consecutive year that President Xi Jinping has voiced China‘s voice at the International Conference on Biodiversity Conservation, once again demonstrating to the international community China‘s proposition of building a community of life on earth, and demonstrating the Chinese wisdom of harmonious coexistence between man and nature.

Biodiversity makes the earth full of vitality and is also the basis for human survival and development. At present, we are standing at the crossroads of protecting biodiversity and realizing sustainable development. According to reports, since 1970, the number of monitored wild animal populations in the world has dropped by an average of 69%, and about 1 million species are facing the threat of extinction. Biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation pose major risks to human survival and development.

Chinese civilization has always advocated the unity of nature and man, Taoism follows nature, and pursues the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

In September 2020, at the United Nations Biodiversity Summit, President Xi Jinping pointed out in his important speech: “We must work together, act quickly, protect while developing, develop while protecting, and build a beautiful homeland where all things are harmonious.” He said It is particularly emphasized that we must earnestly implement our commitments, do a good job in implementing our goals, effectively reverse the loss of biodiversity, and jointly protect our home planet.

In October 2021, the first phase of the COP15 meeting was successfully held in Kunming, China. In his keynote speech at the Leaders Summit, President Xi Jinping called for the joint construction of a community of life on earth, and announced a series of pragmatic host country measures such as the establishment of the Kunming Biodiversity Fund with an initial investment of 1.5 billion yuan and the official establishment of the first batch of national parks.

In December 2022, at this conference, President Xi Jinping put forward “four propositions” – “consolidating the global consensus on biodiversity conservation”, “promoting the global process of biodiversity conservation”, “promoting green development through biodiversity conservation” Maintaining a Fair and Reasonable Global Order for Biodiversity Conservation” has pointed out the direction and provided a strong impetus for global biodiversity governance, and once again demonstrated China‘s firm determination to push global biodiversity governance to a new level.

Protecting biodiversity requires action.

In the speech in 2020, it was proposed to “practicely fulfill the promise and do a good job in the implementation of the goal”;

In the speech in 2021, it was emphasized that “do not stop, and the future can be expected”;

This year’s speech advocated “translating ambition into action”.

There is power in action. We not only put forward clear propositions for China, but also took concrete actions in China——

For more than a year since the Kunming Conference, more rare wild animals and plants have grown freely in national parks. National botanical gardens in Beijing and Guangzhou have been listed one after another in the north and one in the south. A road to biodiversity conservation with Chinese characteristics, the ecological protection red line exceeding 30% of the land area, nearly 10,000 nature reserves of various types, and increasingly complete germplasm resource banks and gene banks are guarding precious natural resources. wealth.

“Harmony between man and nature” is one of the five characteristics of Chinese-style modernization.

Make scientific plans for the goals, tasks and major policies of the development of the party and the country in the next five years or even longer. Implement major projects for the protection and restoration of important ecosystems; promote the construction of a system of natural reserves with national parks as the main body; implement major projects for biodiversity protection…

In the future, China will take more solid measures to promote green development and promote the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.

To protect biodiversity and build a community of life on earth, China and the world are in the same boat. Mankind is a community with a shared future. To achieve global sustainable development, only through solidarity and cooperation can we effectively deal with global challenges.

The 196 parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity have widely different levels of economic and social development, and the main challenges and implementation capabilities of biodiversity governance are different. As the chair country, China will strive to promote a balance between ambition and pragmatism among all parties, so that the goals and commitments of the “Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework” are feasible and achievable, and stand the test of time.

All things grow together without harming each other, and Tao runs without conflict. Every year at the turn of summer and autumn, the little Beijing swifts begin to migrate, and finally arrive at the plateau of South Africa. In their eyes, the earth is a whole, and the 37 countries they pass through along the way, regardless of their size, strength, rich or poor, are their homes.

Gather consensus and meet each other halfway, and the beautiful picture of harmonious coexistence between man and nature will eventually unfold slowly.

