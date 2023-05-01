Biofuels improve the health of Colombians

Biofuels have become an effective tool when talking about the energy transition, however, due to their green composition and contributions to the reduction of greenhouse gases, they can contribute to improving the quality of the air that Colombians breathe. according to the national federation of biofuels.

According to figures from Greenpeace, in Bogotá alone there were 3,400 premature deaths that can be attributed to exposure to particulate matter emitted by vehicles. “Due to the chemical composition of biofuels, when mixed with fossil fuels, they proportionally reduce particulate matter emissions and substantially improve the quality of the air we breathe, as well as vehicle engine performance. ”, assures Carolina Rojas, executive president of Fedebiocombustibles.

Angela Tin, director of Clean Air Initiatives for the American Lung Association, mentioned that the use of biofuels can reduce air pollution by 90% and benefit people’s health by not being aromatic and avoiding exposure to carcinogenic substances. In Colombia, there are already projects that, in addition to mitigating the impact of particulate matter, generate economic benefits and people’s health.

Consolidate the use of superior blends of biofuels, in this case with sugarcane bioethanol, a 100% Colombian product that grows in the country’s fields, mitigating CO2 and particulate material emissions. And it is that biofuels, in addition to representing a competitive opportunity for raw materials to work and capitalize in favor of the care and preservation of the planet; they also bring peace to the territories.