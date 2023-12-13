Biography, Essential Data and Curiosities you didn’t know about this Famous Rapper ✔️

Who is El Chojin?

El Chojin is one of the most relevant and respected representatives of Spanish rap. Born Domingo Edjang Moreno in Torrejón de Ardoz, Madrid, he adopted his stage name inspired by the manga and anime series “Chojin Bibyun.” He is known for his lyrical mastery, his verbal fluency and for his lyrics loaded with social and critical content.

In his discography, El Chojin has an extensive list of albums, from his beginning with “Elattack de los que observaban” in 2001, to his most recent work “Irreversible” in 2021. His career is characterized by constant evolution, trying always push your own limits and explore new forms of expression.

His mark in the world of rap

Perhaps El Chojin’s most remembered feat is when he broke the world record for speed in rapping, pronouncing 921 syllables in 1 minute. This mark, achieved in 2008, catapulted him to international fame and gave him a prominent place in the history of rap. However, El Chojin is much more than this record; He is an artist committed to his time, who uses his music to generate a positive impact on society.

Biography of El Chojin

El Chojin, whose real name is Domingo Edjang Moreno, is a respected Spanish rapper. Born on April 28, 1977, he has stood out in the Spanish hip hop scene thanks to his sharp lyrics and passionate delivery. Chojin began his musical career in the early 90s as part of the group 999, a name that reflects the symbolic inverse of the number of the beast in popular culture.

Beginning of his career

El Chojin gained prominence in 1999 thanks to his solo album, ‘…Aahora’. With this album, he established himself as a true urban rhapsode, taking as inspiration the problems of contemporary society. In 2002, El Chojin released his second solo album, ‘Cosas que Pasa que no Pasa’. His success led to growing recognition, laying the foundation for a long-lasting musical career.

Successes and achievements

In El Chojin’s musical career, several milestones stand out. In 2006, he broke the Guinness World Record by rapping 921 syllables in just 1 minute. In 2009, he released the album ‘Laugh when you can, cry when you need’, which stands out for its mix of sensitivity and verbal power. In 2014, El Chojin published the album ‘Energía’, which is considered one of the best works of his career.

Interesting facts about El Chojin

El Chojin is one of the most recognized exponents of rap in Spanish. With a professional career that spans more than two decades, he stands out for his originality in his lyrics and his social commitment. Additionally, his ability for improvisation and cockfighting places him among the great artists in the history of rap in Spanish.

