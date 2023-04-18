Biophytis Announces 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Perspectives

€11.1M of available cash and equivalents on December 31, 2022, and financing instruments for a total of €22M allowing financial visibility beyond mid 2024

Positive results of the Phase 2-3 COVA study for the treatment of severe COVID-19 with Sarconeos (BIO101)

Early Access Program (EAP) submission in France by June 2023 while preparing filing for conditional marketing authorization in the USA and Europe for Sarconeos (BIO101) in

COVID-19

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage

biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from

COVID-19, today announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and provides updates on key perspectives for 2023.

Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of Biophytis, stated: “In a difficult economic and financial environment, 2022 was a crucial year for Biophytis. We were able to complete the Phase 2-3 COVA

clinical trial and report positive results from the study demonstrating the effect of Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19. The statistically significant 44% reduction in

the risk of respiratory failure or early death is a very important result for patients as COVID-19 continues to be a major health problem, with over 40,000 deaths in 2022 according to Santé

Publique France. Confident in the therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101), we have pursued the implementation of an EAP, with the objective of providing access to Sarconeos (BIO101) to a few

thousand COVID-19 patients hospitalised in Brazil and France in the second half of 2023. In parallel, we are preparing for the filing of a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) in Europe and an

emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the US.