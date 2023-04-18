Home » Biophytis Announces 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Perspectives
News

Biophytis Announces 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Perspectives

by admin
Biophytis Announces 2022 Financial Results and 2023 Perspectives

€11.1M of available cash and equivalents on December 31, 2022, and financing instruments for a total of €22M allowing financial visibility beyond mid 2024Positive results of the Phase 2-3 COVA study for the treatment of severe COVID-19 with …

  • €11.1M of available cash and equivalents on December 31, 2022, and financing instruments for a total of €22M allowing financial visibility beyond mid 2024
  • Positive results of the Phase 2-3 COVA study for the treatment of severe COVID-19 with Sarconeos (BIO101)
  • Early Access Program (EAP) submission in France by June 2023 while preparing filing for conditional marketing authorization in the USA and Europe for Sarconeos (BIO101) in
    COVID-19

PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2023 / Biophytis SA (NasdaqCM:BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes associated with aging, including severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from
COVID-19, today announces its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022, and provides updates on key perspectives for 2023.

Stanislas Veillet, President and CEO of Biophytis, stated: “In a difficult economic and financial environment, 2022 was a crucial year for Biophytis. We were able to complete the Phase 2-3 COVA
clinical trial and report positive results from the study demonstrating the effect of Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of severe forms of COVID-19. The statistically significant 44% reduction in
the risk of respiratory failure or early death is a very important result for patients as COVID-19 continues to be a major health problem, with over 40,000 deaths in 2022 according to Santé
Publique France. Confident in the therapeutic potential of Sarconeos (BIO101), we have pursued the implementation of an EAP, with the objective of providing access to Sarconeos (BIO101) to a few
thousand COVID-19 patients hospitalised in Brazil and France in the second half of 2023. In parallel, we are preparing for the filing of a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) in Europe and an
emergency use authorisation (EUA) in the US.

See also  Piqué also bills

You may also like

EQS-Adhoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Revenue and earnings development in...

Florida Challenges Disney’s Legal Self-Government Agreements as ‘Fake’

Cesar educators go on strike for 48 hours

Qin Baoqiang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee,...

The most important news on April 18th

Visit of the vice minister to hospitals in...

Invías announces support for the Boyacá Transversal –...

DSV, 1027 – SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S

Fighting in Sudan: WFP suspends operations after the...

Pulmonary valvuloplasty in a dog is performed for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy