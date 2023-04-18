Biophytis: Results of the Combined General Meeting on April 17, 2023 Seite 1

Adoption of all resolutionsReduction of the nominal value of the share to 0.01 euroPARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM :BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”), a …
- Adoption of all resolutions
- Reduction of the nominal value of the share to 0.01 euro
PARIS, FRANCE and CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 18, 2022 / Biophytis SA (Nasdaq CM :BPTS)(Euronext Growth Paris:ALBPS), (“Biophytis” or the “company”), a clinical-stage
biotechnology company focused on the development of therapeutics that are aimed at slowing the degenerative processes associated with aging and improving functional outcomes for patients suffering
from age-related diseases, today announces the approval by a very large majority of all resolutions presented by the company and falling within the remit of the Combined General Meeting.
Thanks to the mobilization of shareholders, the CGM could be held on second call with a quorum of more than 20% of the shareholders present or represented.