Biotech Report: MorphoSys (MOR) wanted, Evotec (EVT) and Qiagen (QIA) easier

Frankfurt / New York 05/05/2023 – Biotech stocks were mixed on Friday. MorphoSys and CureVac were up, while Qiagen and Evotec were down. Labor market data led to price gains on Wall Street.

The DAX rose by 1.4 percent on Friday to 15,956 points. Things went up for Adidas, Covestro and Commerzbank. On the other hand, Deutsche Post, Allianz and RWE went down. The MDAX rose by 1.2 percent to 27,632 points. The TecDAX rose by 0.1 percent to 3,279 points. SMA Solar, Eckert&Ziegler and Verbio made gains here. Software AG, CompuGroup Medical and Hensoldt went down.

The trading week ended on a positive note with the release of US jobs data. The US labor market continues to be more robust than expected. In April, 253,000 new jobs were created, an increase of 179,000 was expected. The unemployment rate improved by 0.1 percentage points to 3.4 percent.

It was reported from Germany that incoming orders in industry fell by eleven percent in March compared to the same month last year.

The Dow Jones index rose 1.2 percent to 33,520 points. The NASDAQ gained 1.8 percent to 12,179 points.

In German trading, Qiagen lost 1.0 percent to 41.67 euros and Evotec 0.6 percent to 16.99 euros. BB Biotech fell by 0.2 percent to EUR 46.30.

CureVac rose by 9.8 percent to EUR 7.38, MorphoSys by 1.6 percent to EUR 20.46 and 4SC by 0.9 percent to EUR 4.40.

On Wall Street, the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index rose 1.2 percent to 4,241 points.

Here Arrowhead Pharma is up 4.0 percent to $41.63, Regeneron Pharma is up 1.1 percent to $762.47, Amgen is up 1.0 percent to $234.20.

Additionally, Sarepta Therapeutics is up 0.6 percent to $130.99, Biogen is up 0.3 percent at $314.50 and Vertex Pharma is up 0.1 percent at $347.00.

As of January 10, 2022, millions of patients suffering from T1 diabetes and their families can find new hope. Sernova announced today that a second patient in the clinical trial sponsored by the University of Chicago and JDRF is completely insulin independent. Sernova’s implantable Cell Pouch (about the size of a business card) is arguably the world‘s most advanced, clinically proven device for the treatment of type 1 diabetes and represents a functional cure.

The Cell Pouch creates a highly vascularized, organ-like environment in the body for the housing, function, and long-term survival of therapeutic cells. These therapeutic cells release necessary proteins or hormones that the body lacks to treat chronic diseases such as T1D, thyroid disorders and rare blood disorders as an alternative to the daily administration of drugs. Read Sernova’s entire breakthrough in type 1 diabetes here:

https://bit.ly/3GtsoU4

What does Sernova’s breakthrough mean?

Two patients are insulin-independent thanks to a kind of cell pouch. The Cell Pouch’s polymer material has been approved by the US regulator FDA for long-term use in the body in conjunction with islet cells placed in the Cell Pouch. The first patient has been insulin independent for more than 21 months. The patients are diagnosed with Brittle diabetes, a form of type 1 diabetes that is particularly difficult to control.

What’s next?

Sernova currently still uses human donor cells. The next step is to use stem cells. Sernova also has local immune protection technologies, with the University of Miami conformal coating technology being the most promising. With this coating technology, the introduced therapeutic cells become invisible to the immune system, which is why the patients no longer have to take immunosuppressants. This requires further clinical studies to provide scientific proof.

The work of Sernova Corp. (WKN: A0LBCR) aims to enable millions of diabetes patients and patients with other chronic diseases to live better lives than current technology can currently provide. This is also made possible by Sernova’s high level of cash on hand, which amounts to around CAD 27 million. The CEO of Sernova Corp. dr Philip Toleikis recently presented his company at the virtual Global Partnership Family Office – Healthcare & Biotechnology TSX Showcase. The video can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FeMsvDWQDho

The CEO of Sernova Dr. Philip Toleikis recently visited Bio-Europe in Leipzig. In a lengthy interview, Dr. Toleikis on the prospects for Sernova’s technology in diabetes therapy. In view of the serious symptoms of type 1 diabetes, the market launch of Sernova’s technology is likely to be one of the most important in the world. Ultimately, for the first time in a hundred years, Sernova’s Cell Pouch offers the possibility of a functional cure for type 1 diabetes. The entire interview can be found here: https://youtu.be/GYsa-1veKOk



Those: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GYsa-1veKOk

Sernova’s CEO Dr. In a recent interview, Philip Toleikis spoke about the partnership with Evotec and the development of a “functional” cure for diabetes. You can find the interview here: https://bit.ly/3XkcnaL

$5.00 price target for Sernova

Analysts at EF Hutton have started coverage of Sernova. In their initial analysis, analysts Tony Butler and Fozia Ahmed gave the company an initial target price of $5.00. According to the analysts, only the possibilities resulting from the therapy of type 1 diabetes would be evaluated. At the same time, the analysts see potential uses for the Sernovas Cell Pouch that go beyond current ideas. Not least because of this, the analysts see the rating for the share as “buy”.

On January 10, Sernova announced that, together with Evotec, they are well on the way to clinical testing of the first iPSC-derived islet cells in the cell pouch. You are on the way to submitting the documents for the start of your studies next year. Sernova also announced that the ramp-up of iPSC islet cell cluster production and technology transfer, in preparation for the first human clinical trials, is also showing progress. Sernova and Evotec emphasized that the collaboration has resulted in significant achievements, including the demonstration of consistent insulin independence. CEO dr Philip Toleikis said that both companies are focused on jointly developing the first combination product. This could enable the functional cure of type 1 diabetes. Read the entire announcement here: https://bit.ly/3VVgcCx

On January 30th, Sernova announced another important advance in exploring the possibilities of the Cell Pouch. A pre-clinical proof-of-concept study has shown that thyroid autotransplantation into the cell pouch can compensate for removal of the entire thyroid and restore normal thyroid hormone levels in an animal model. The company has therefore entered into discussions with the regulatory authorities in order to initiate the clinical development of a future therapy for hypothyroidism. Sernova’s CEO and President, Dr. Philip Toleikis said the results show another therapeutic application of Sernova’s Cell Pouch System. Data from the program will be presented at a scientific conference later this year. The entire notice can be found here: https://bit.ly/3DsQXBo

Sernova announced March 22 that the company has been selected for an oral summary at the 83rd meeting of the American Diabetes Association. This will take place from June 23rd to 26th in San Diego. The Abstract #240-OR will also be published in the journal Diabetes. The title of the abstract is Islet Allotransplantation into Pre-vascularized Sernova Cell Pouch – Early Results from the University of Chicago. The full press release can be found here: https://bit.ly/3LDGkk1

Sernova released a corporate update on April 6th. In this regard, the company also responded to the misleading claims made by the dissident shareholders. Sernova said the allegations by shareholders regarding the Board of Directors renewal process were untrue. Furthermore, statements according to which outstanding stock options were repriced are also untrue.

As part of the company update, Sernova referred to important developments since the last general meeting last year, but also announced upcoming events. This includes a presentation by the partner Evotec on April 24th. For the second half of the year, Sernova expects the first interim results from the recently started phase 1/2 T1D study of the second patient cohort. For 2024, Sernova is planning, among other things, the start of a clinical phase 1/2 study for the treatment of hypothyroidism with Sernova’s Cell Pouch.

Sernova ended the first quarter with cash on hand of $45.6 million. The full press release can be found here: https://bit.ly/3o47sim

Sernova announced on April 25 that Dr. Matthias Austen, SVP Cell Therapy at Evotec, presented preclinical data relevant to the IND submission expected in 2024 and the planned phase 1/2 clinical trial during a panel presentation in Cambridge, MA. dr Philip Toleikis, CEO of Sernova, stated that human clinical trials are planned for next year as part of the ongoing collaboration with Evotec. The impressive cell therapy is to be used in combination with Sernova’s Cell Pouch to enable a “functional cure” for type 1 diabetes. The full press release can be found here: https://bit.ly/420WVDm

Sernova Corp. announced on May 2nd that it had entered into a pre-clinical research collaboration with pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca. This involves the use of Sernova’s Cell Pouch in combination with novel therapeutic stem cells from AstraZeneca. The Company will explore using the Cell Pouch as a possible platform for integration into the development of the next innovative cell therapies for various indications.

AstraZeneca will lead and fund cell technology development and pre-clinical activities in the collaboration with Sernova. Sernova’s CEO Dr. Philip Toleikis said, “We are delighted to be collaborating with AstraZeneca on the pre-clinical evaluation of their various proprietary therapeutic stem cells in combination with our Cell Pouch.” The full press release can be found here: https://bit.ly/41YJYtT

A notice:

Editors and employees of the publications of PROFITEER/shareribs.com hold no shares in the securities discussed in this publication at the time of publication.

The editors and staff also state that they do not intend to sell or buy any shares in the discussed securities in the short term.

PROFITEER/shareribs.com and its employees are paid for the preparation, electronic distribution and publication of this publication and other services. This creates the possibility of a conflict of interest as PROFITEER/shareribs.com participates in the positive representation of Sernova Corp. is interested.

At the time of publication, the client of this publication held shares in the company discussed, Sernova Corp. and intends to buy or sell them in the short term. This creates the possibility of a conflict of interest.

PROFITEER/shareribs.com cannot rule out the possibility that other market letters, the media or research companies will discuss the companies we present or recommend at the same time, which can lead to a symmetrical generation of information and opinions.

Furthermore, please note our risk information!