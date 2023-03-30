Manic-depressive illnesses are among the most common psychiatric illnesses in Germany. And they are dangerous. These are the most important facts about bipolarity.

“[Eine] Bipolar disorder is depression and mania. You have infinite energy, you can draw infinite energy – but the body doesn’t,” is how the former “Germany’s Next” Tessa Bergmeier recently described her illness. “You feel like Jesus. You know you are God. I felt everything is connected. I am everything and nothing.” Bergmeier is manic-depressive, she suffers from a bipolar disorder – and is not alone.

Around 3 out of 100 people in Germany will deal with a mental illness in the course of their lives. Bipolar disorders are among the most common psychiatric diagnoses. And it is estimated that up to three percent of the population suffers from a bipolar disorder.