Home News Bipolarity: What constitutes manic-depressive illness
News

Bipolarity: What constitutes manic-depressive illness

by admin
Bipolarity: What constitutes manic-depressive illness

Manic-depressive illnesses are among the most common psychiatric illnesses in Germany. And they are dangerous. These are the most important facts about bipolarity.

“[Eine] Bipolar disorder is depression and mania. You have infinite energy, you can draw infinite energy – but the body doesn’t,” is how the former “Germany’s Next” Tessa Bergmeier recently described her illness. “You feel like Jesus. You know you are God. I felt everything is connected. I am everything and nothing.” Bergmeier is manic-depressive, she suffers from a bipolar disorder – and is not alone.

Around 3 out of 100 people in Germany will deal with a mental illness in the course of their lives. Bipolar disorders are among the most common psychiatric diagnoses. And it is estimated that up to three percent of the population suffers from a bipolar disorder.

See also  President Bukele announces that he will present a bill to eliminate taxes on technological innovations

You may also like

Construction of the first Marienholm houses will begin...

At least nine soldiers killed in Catatumbo after...

The city’s first-quarter scheduling meeting for optimizing the...

Weapons of war seized in Chalatenango – 102nine...

2,900 tires were extracted from the streets and...

Edible wild plants and Co. – food from...

Subject advertised the rental of beach huts on...

Second motion of censure against Irene Vélez did...

The province’s spring forest and grassland fire prevention...

BFB advises on specialist pensions for pharmacy staff

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy