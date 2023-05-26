Bird flu: Around 100 dead black-headed gulls discovered near Pasewalk | > – News

Status: 05/26/2023 5:05 p.m Black-headed gulls have contracted bird flu in Krugsdorf near Pasewalk. This has been confirmed by the State Office for Agriculture, Food Safety and Fisheries in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

Around 100 dead black-headed gulls were found on a breeding island in a gravel lake near Krugsdorf, said a spokesman for the Vorpommern-Greifswald district. It should be young and old birds. The dead animals were found on the shore of the lake.

Investigations confirmed suspicion of bird flu

The first dead seagulls were found here a few days ago by employees of a campsite on the lake shore and immediately informed the veterinary office. A short time later, employees of the veterinary office in Vorpommern Greifwald came and took the dead seagulls away. A spokesman for the Vorpommern-Greifswald district said there were around 100 dead gulls from a breeding island in the Krugsdorfer Kiessee. They then came to the State Office for Agriculture, Food Safety and Fisheries in Rostock to be examined. It is now clear that some seagulls were infected with the bird flu virus. A team from the Friedrich-Löffler-Institute on the island of Riems is now in Krugsdorf to assess the population of infested gulls.

Poultry farmers have to reckon with restrictions

The Vorpommern-Greifswald veterinary office is asking poultry farmers around Krugsdorf to be more vigilant. Hofteiche are therefore safe to shut off. Entrances and exits to poultry houses must be secured against unauthorized access. Dead animals must also be reported to the veterinary office immediately.