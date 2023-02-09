Recently, a video of “a bird hitting a tree” was uploaded on the Internet. The video shows,A large number of birds “collided” into the big trees on the side of the road in a certain section of the streets of Chengdu, densely packed and numerous. According to the photographer Ms. Cai, the shooting location is located in Shuangliu District, Chengdu.

Since two 7.8-magnitude earthquakes broke out in Turkey a few days ago, and similar “anomalies” occurred before the earthquakes, many netizens speculated whether this large-scale bird flock activity was also related to natural disasters such as earthquakes ? Or is there any change in the weather?

According to Red Star News, Wu Jiawei, secretary-general of the Chengdu Wildlife Conservation Committee, said that it is impossible to tell from the video what time of day it was shot, but the birds did not hit the tree.

One situation may be that there are fruits on that tree, and Chengdu’s gray starlings and silky starlings flock here to forage.

There is another possibility, if it was taken at dusk at dusk, it is very likely that this tree is a tree that roosts overnight. If it is a sparrow or other birds, there is a high probability that they fly to sleep and rest: “Every year in February and March, there are many birds Humans come to sleep in the trees together, and everyone gathers together to keep warm and to defend against natural enemies.”

He emphasized: In either case, this phenomenon has nothing to do with earthquakes.

According to the president of the Chengdu Bird Watching Association, the “Night Habitat Tree” is actually a place where birds rest at night, usually near street lights for heating at night, or near residential buildings where food is relatively sufficient.

Experts also suggest that if you encounter this situation, I hope everyone will not disturb these birds and try to live in peace with them.