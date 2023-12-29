Birmingham England Temple Site Announced

The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the location of the Birmingham England Temple. The temple will be built on a site of approximately two hectares located in Sutton Coldfield (Birmingham), at the address 185-187 Penns Lane.

The site of the Birmingham England Temple 2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.Download Photo

It is planned to build a one-story temple of about 1000 square meters, with a guesthouse and an arrival center. Church President Russell M. Nelson announced the temple during the April 2022 Church conference. “Positive spiritual momentum increases as we worship in the temple and increase our understanding of the magnificent breadth and depth of the blessings we receive in that place,” said the prophet. “I implore you to counteract the ways of the world by focusing on the eternal blessings of the temple. The time spent there brings blessings for eternity,” he said at the announcement of 17 new temples, including the one in Birmingham.

In Great Britain, the preaching of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ began in 1837, when missionaries, including two members of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, began teaching in Preston. During the 19th century, more than 52,000 converts emigrated from Great Britain to join the main body of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the United States. By 1870 nearly half of Utah’s population consisted of British immigrants.

The three United Kingdom Temples are the historic London Temple (dedicated in 1958), the Preston Temple (dedicated in 1998), and the Birmingham Temple (announced in 2022). The Birmingham Temple will be the third operating temple in the United Kingdom, which has nearly 187,000 members in more than 315 congregations.

The design details of this temple are still being developed. More information, including renderings of the exterior and surrounding terrain, will be released later. Project leaders continue to work on the preliminary design of the temple with local officials ahead of construction work.

Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the “house of the Lord” and the holiest places of worship on earth. Temples are different from the meetinghouses, or chapels, of the Church. All are welcome at Sunday worship services and other midweek activities at local meetinghouses. The primary purpose of temples, however, is for faithful members of the Church to participate in sacred ceremonies, such as weddings that unite families forever.

