October 18, 2022 9:01 am

Birth of a dictatorship is the new issue of Internazionale storia and tells the story of fascism coming to power through the international press of the time with chronicles, reports, analyzes and comments, accompanied by photos and illustrations from those years. You can buy it at newsstands, in bookstores, on Amazon, Ibs, Feltrinelli, Hoepli and on the Internazionale website.

On October 28, 1922, thousands of fascist militants left from all over Italy for Rome in what would have been the first act of a twenty-year brutal dictatorship, culminating in the Ethiopian war, the ignominy of racial laws and the tragedy of the Second World War. . In recent years there has been a return to widespread talk of fascism, in Italy and beyond, in the wake of the success of populist right-wing groups that do not hide a certain sympathy for the authoritarian regimes of Europe between the two wars. However, already a hundred years ago, in the heart of events, Mussolini’s political experiment was followed with curiosity and attention by the international press.

In the large amount of articles that were published, you can find everything: from the criticisms of the socialist newspapers, which had immediately understood, even from direct experience, the violent nature of the movement, to the analyzes of the liberals, for whom it was clear that fascism was marking a clear break with democracy and parliamentarism.

A sympathy to reflect on

But there are also many apologetic contents, based on a rhetorical and bombastic interpretation of Italian history or fueled by stereotypes about the national character, always ready to rely on the strong man on duty. There is also no shortage of openly reactionary readings, which greet in Mussolini’s success the beginning of the end of agonizing parliamentarism. Many of the more benign analyzes come from countries with a strong democratic tradition, such as the United States and the United Kingdom. In light of the events, and considering that the true face of fascism was already clear to attentive observers in 1922, the tone of part of the Anglo-American press must make us reflect. The reasons for this sympathy are different.