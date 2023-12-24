Birth rate decreased in 2023 in Colombia

The National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) presented a detailed report on births and deaths in Colombia until October 2023, revealing important changes in the country’s demographic trends.

The birth rate has experienced a marked decrease of 20.6% between January and October 2023 compared to the same period of the previous year. According to the report, in the third quarter of 2023 there were 115,233 birthsshowing a significant decrease of 20.6% compared to the same 2022 periodwhen 145,217 births were reported.

Until October 31, 2023, 428,355 birthsreflecting a reduction of 6,9% compared to the same period in 2022, where 477,111 births were registered. In general, a decreasing trend is observed in the fertility rate, going from 1.7 children per woman in 2013 to 1.4 in 2022.

Additionally, it is highlighted that births in girls between 10 and 14 years old decreased by 13.7% in 2022 compared to 2021, evidencing a positive change in this indicator.

You may be interested: Government officially launched the “Youth in Peace” program

Change in Ages of Mothers:

A change is observed in the ages of the mothers, with a significant increase in births in women older than 25 years. In particular, mothers of 30 to 34 years They represented 17.9% of total births in 2022, and this percentage has increased to 18.8% in 2023 until the third quarter.

At the regional level, Bogotá DC presents the lowest volume of live births during the last five years, with a decrease of 25.7% compared to 2018.

Deaths and Causes of Death:

Regarding deaths, they were registered 27,536 in men and 23,361 in women in 2022. Ischemic heart diseases were the main cause of death with 50,897 cases, showing a decrease of 3,7% compared to 2021.

Non-fetal deaths in 2022 decreased by 20.9% compared to 2021, totaling 287,251 cases. In the third quarter of 2023, an additional decrease of 13.8% was observed compared to 2022, with 60,615 non-fetal deaths.

Notable Causes of Death:

Ischemic heart diseases remain the leading cause of death in 2023, with 37,709 cases.

Cerebrovascular diseases occupy second place, with 14,166 deaths.

Congenital malformations are the main cause of death in early childhood, with 1,248 cases in 2023.

Acute respiratory infections increased by 43.6% between 2021 and 2022.

Nutritional anemias experienced an increase of 34%, with 253 cases in 2023.

Diseases of the nervous system and chronic diseases of the lower respiratory tract increased by 37.1% and 28.8%, respectively, between 2021 and 2022.

The report reflects the demographic evolution of the country and raises challenges and opportunities for public policies focused on the health and well-being of the population.

You can read: Elmer Abonía Rodríguez, mayor of Guachené, Cauca, was murdered

Share this: Facebook

X

